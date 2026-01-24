Komets Get Hard Fought Road Win
Published on January 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
The Komets visited the Fuel in Fishers on Friday and came away with a 2-1 overtime win.
After a scoreless first period, the Fuel struck first as Matt Petgrave sent a shot off of Komet defenseman Matt Murphy's skate that bounced past goaltender Sam Jonsson at 15:00 of the second period.
In the third period, the Komets tied the match as Matt Copponi muscled the puck past netminder Mitchell Weeks for his first goal as a Komet, with assists going to Matt Murphy and Alex Aleardi at 2:06. Neither team was able to score the rest of the way, so the contest was decided in overtime where Dru Krebs netted the game-winning goal just twenty-eight second into the extra frame.
Sam Jonsson made 24 saves for the win.
