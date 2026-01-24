Komets Get Hard Fought Road Win

The Komets visited the Fuel in Fishers on Friday and came away with a 2-1 overtime win.

After a scoreless first period, the Fuel struck first as Matt Petgrave sent a shot off of Komet defenseman Matt Murphy's skate that bounced past goaltender Sam Jonsson at 15:00 of the second period.

In the third period, the Komets tied the match as Matt Copponi muscled the puck past netminder Mitchell Weeks for his first goal as a Komet, with assists going to Matt Murphy and Alex Aleardi at 2:06. Neither team was able to score the rest of the way, so the contest was decided in overtime where Dru Krebs netted the game-winning goal just twenty-eight second into the extra frame.

Sam Jonsson made 24 saves for the win.







