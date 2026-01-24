Lions Power Through Mariners
Published on January 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Maine Mariners News Release
PORTLAND, ME - January 23, 2026 - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, fell to the Trois-Rivieres Lions 3-2 on Friday night at the Cross Insurance Arena in the first of three games between the teams this weekend. All three of the Lions goals came on the power play, as Anthony Beauregard broke the tie with just 2:11 to play.
The Lions came out firing and struck early with a power play goal from Joe Dunlap at 3:35 to give the visitors the early edge. Brad Arvanitis was sharp, making a 2-on-0 save on Dunlap as part of the early flurry. It was a shorthanded tally that tied the game for Maine at 14:54 when Loke Johansson tipped a Jacob Hudson feed past Hunter Jones for his first professional goal.
Trois-Rivieres used the power play again to take the lead back at 2:53 of the second, as Israel Mianscum got behind the Maine defense and beat Arvanitis stick side with a wrister, making it 2-1 Lions. The Mariners struck back again with their fourth line and a fortunate bounce at 13:20. A Jackson Stewart pass hit a stanchion and caromed right out in front of an unsuspecting Jones for Mitch Deelstra to bury his third goal of the season. It was a 2-2 game after 40 minutes.
A late cross-checking penalty to Robert Cronin set the Lions up with the game-deciding power play, and Anthony Beauregard wired home the game-winner from the right circle at 17:49. Hunter Jones stopped 32 of 34 Maine shots to earn his 10th win in 15 starts. Brad Arvanitis stopped 23 of 26.
The Mariners (16-11-5-2) continue the Three Dollar Deweys "Threekend" against the Lions on Saturday at 6 PM, wearing a rotation of jerseys to honor all four Portland minor league sports organizations. The weekend concludes with "Red Snapper Night" at 1 PM on Sunday, January 25th. Puck drop was moved up from 3 PM due to the weather forecast.
Single game tickets for all home games are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. Ticket packages including the 207 Club, half-season and 12-game plans, 12-ticket flex plans, and group discounts are also available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, filling out an inquiry form at MarinersOfMaine.com, or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.
ECHL Stories from January 23, 2026
- Lewandowski Scores in Third to Give Walleye a 2-1 Win over Kalamazoo - Toledo Walleye
- Kansas City Wins Thirteenth-Straight in 5-3 Win over Knight Monsters - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Scarfone, Rheaume Shine in 5-1 Victory over Bison on Friday Night - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Bison Fall to Cyclones - Bloomington Bison
- Strong Second Period Powers Swamp Rabbits to Win over Florida - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Stingrays Hand Gladiators First Overtime Loss of the Season - Atlanta Gladiators
- Frasca Scores Lone Goal, Royals Drop Opener to Nailers, 3-1 - Reading Royals
- Admirals Outlasts Railers; Extend Winning Streak to Seven - Norfolk Admirals
- Preview: Royals vs. Nailers, January 24th - Game 40/72 - Reading Royals
- Heartlanders Suffer Defeat in First Game Down South, 3-1 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Worcester Falls, 5-3, in Weekend Opener to Admirals - Worcester Railers HC
- K-Wings Edged in Defensive Slugfest with Walleye Friday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Nailers Come Back for Sixth Straight Home Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Fuel Earn Point in Close Overtime Battle with Komets - Indy Fuel
- Lions Power Through Mariners - Maine Mariners
- Komets Get Hard Fought Road Win - Fort Wayne Komets
- Ghost Pirates Fall, 4-2, to Icemen in Jacksonville - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Thunder Fall to Gargoyles, 5-2 - Adirondack Thunder
- John Fusco's Overtime Winner Lifts South Carolina Past Atlanta, 3-2 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Anthony Beauregard Plays the Hero in Key Lions' Victory - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Nailers Announce New Time Change for Saturday - Wheeling Nailers
- Mariners Sign Rosek, Gallatin Loaned to Hartford - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - January 23 - ECHL
- Nailers Announce Schedule Changes - Wheeling Nailers
- Ghost Pirates-Swamp Rabbits Games Postponed, Rescheduled Due to Weather - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Swamp Rabbits Announce Game and Promotional Date Changes - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Defenseman Aidan Hreschuk Loaned to Steelheads - Idaho Steelheads
- Grizzlies Gameday: Weekend Series Opener in the Black Hills - Utah Grizzlies
- Sunday's Maine Mariners Game Moved to 1 PM - Maine Mariners
- Weiss Reassigned to Greensboro - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Chasing the Dream - South Carolina Stingrays
- Rush Game Notes: January 23, 2026 vs. Utah Grizzlies - Rapid City Rush
- Railers Sign Forward Khristian Acosta to ECHL Contract - Worcester Railers HC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.