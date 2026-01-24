Lions Power Through Mariners

Published on January 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - January 23, 2026 - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, fell to the Trois-Rivieres Lions 3-2 on Friday night at the Cross Insurance Arena in the first of three games between the teams this weekend. All three of the Lions goals came on the power play, as Anthony Beauregard broke the tie with just 2:11 to play.

The Lions came out firing and struck early with a power play goal from Joe Dunlap at 3:35 to give the visitors the early edge. Brad Arvanitis was sharp, making a 2-on-0 save on Dunlap as part of the early flurry. It was a shorthanded tally that tied the game for Maine at 14:54 when Loke Johansson tipped a Jacob Hudson feed past Hunter Jones for his first professional goal.

Trois-Rivieres used the power play again to take the lead back at 2:53 of the second, as Israel Mianscum got behind the Maine defense and beat Arvanitis stick side with a wrister, making it 2-1 Lions. The Mariners struck back again with their fourth line and a fortunate bounce at 13:20. A Jackson Stewart pass hit a stanchion and caromed right out in front of an unsuspecting Jones for Mitch Deelstra to bury his third goal of the season. It was a 2-2 game after 40 minutes.

A late cross-checking penalty to Robert Cronin set the Lions up with the game-deciding power play, and Anthony Beauregard wired home the game-winner from the right circle at 17:49. Hunter Jones stopped 32 of 34 Maine shots to earn his 10th win in 15 starts. Brad Arvanitis stopped 23 of 26.

The Mariners (16-11-5-2) continue the Three Dollar Deweys "Threekend" against the Lions on Saturday at 6 PM, wearing a rotation of jerseys to honor all four Portland minor league sports organizations. The weekend concludes with "Red Snapper Night" at 1 PM on Sunday, January 25th. Puck drop was moved up from 3 PM due to the weather forecast.

Single game tickets for all home games are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. Ticket packages including the 207 Club, half-season and 12-game plans, 12-ticket flex plans, and group discounts are also available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, filling out an inquiry form at MarinersOfMaine.com, or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.







ECHL Stories from January 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.