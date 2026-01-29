Mariners Deal Thompson to Wheeling

Published on January 29, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, announced a trade on Thursday, dealing defenseman Tristan Thompson to the Wheeling Nailers in exchange for future considerations.

Thompson, a 29-year-old defenseman from Canmore, AB was in his second season with the Mariners. In 33 games this season, he's posted 14 points (3 goals, 11 assists). The Nailers will be his fifth ECHL team, also having played for Rapid City, Adirondack, and Savannah.

The Mariners are on the road this weekend in Glens Falls, NY, visiting the Adirondack Thunder Friday through Sunday. They return home on Friday, February 6th and Saturday, February 7th to take on the Orlando Solar Bears for "Winter Olympics Night" presented by LL Bean and "207 Night" presented by Live + Work in Maine. Single game tickets for all home games are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena.







ECHL Stories from January 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.