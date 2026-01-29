Royals Announce Rescheduled Road Game on April 8th at Maine for February 5th at Greensboro
Published on January 29, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced, in conjunction with the ECHL, that the following rescheduled game:
- April 8th, 2026 at Maine 7:00 p.m. to February 5th, 2026 at Greensboro 7:00 p.m.
For all home games this season, fans can enjoy parking as low as $5 (see garage locations & rates).
