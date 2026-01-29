Royals Announce Rescheduled Road Game on April 8th at Maine for February 5th at Greensboro

Published on January 29, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced, in conjunction with the ECHL, that the following rescheduled game:

- April 8th, 2026 at Maine 7:00 p.m. to February 5th, 2026 at Greensboro 7:00 p.m.

