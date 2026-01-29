Blades Look to Reignite Offense

Florida Everblades defenseman Zach Berzolla

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades will look to reignite their offense following a 2-0 defeat Wednesday night to open their three-game set against the Atlanta Gladiators.

Wednesday's loss marked the second time this season the Everblades have been shutout, both coming on home ice, and the second time Atlanta has earned a 2-0 victory over Florida this year. Ethan Haider turned aside all 21 shots he faced to earn his first shutout of the season, helping the Gladiators collect their third straight win and move within two points of Florida for the top spot in the South Division standings.

Atlanta received all of its offense from a pair of former Iowa Heartlanders acquired in a trade earlier this season. Nolan Orzeck opened the scoring less than five minutes into the contest, and Jack O'Brien extended the lead with a shorthanded goal. Florida has now surrendered three shorthanded goals over its last five games. Both Florida and Atlanta have scored eight shorthanded goals this season. Each side finished with 21 shots, while Florida went on 0-for-2 on the man advantage and Atlanta finished 0-for-4.

Offense has been harder to come by for Florida of late, as the Everblades are averaging 1.80 goals per game (nine total goals) over their last five contests, a stretch in which Florida is 1-3-1. During that span, opponents have averaged 3.60 goals per game (18 goals). Atlanta, meanwhile, is 5-0-1 over their last six games and have been comfortable playing low scoring contests, averaging 2.50 goals per game while holding opponents to 1.17 goals per game.

Defensively, the Gladiators allow the fewest goals against of any team in the ECHL at 1.94, while the Blades rank second at 2.21. Brad Ralph's group also limits shot volume effectively, holding opponents to a league-best 24.82 shots per game.

The series continues Friday night with Hertz Night, as the opening faceoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET, and concludes Saturday at 7:00 p.m. ET with Hispanic Heritage Night, presented by the Latinos 239 Foundation.

