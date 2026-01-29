Blades Look to Reignite Offense
Published on January 29, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades will look to reignite their offense following a 2-0 defeat Wednesday night to open their three-game set against the Atlanta Gladiators.
Wednesday's loss marked the second time this season the Everblades have been shutout, both coming on home ice, and the second time Atlanta has earned a 2-0 victory over Florida this year. Ethan Haider turned aside all 21 shots he faced to earn his first shutout of the season, helping the Gladiators collect their third straight win and move within two points of Florida for the top spot in the South Division standings.
Atlanta received all of its offense from a pair of former Iowa Heartlanders acquired in a trade earlier this season. Nolan Orzeck opened the scoring less than five minutes into the contest, and Jack O'Brien extended the lead with a shorthanded goal. Florida has now surrendered three shorthanded goals over its last five games. Both Florida and Atlanta have scored eight shorthanded goals this season. Each side finished with 21 shots, while Florida went on 0-for-2 on the man advantage and Atlanta finished 0-for-4.
Offense has been harder to come by for Florida of late, as the Everblades are averaging 1.80 goals per game (nine total goals) over their last five contests, a stretch in which Florida is 1-3-1. During that span, opponents have averaged 3.60 goals per game (18 goals). Atlanta, meanwhile, is 5-0-1 over their last six games and have been comfortable playing low scoring contests, averaging 2.50 goals per game while holding opponents to 1.17 goals per game.
Defensively, the Gladiators allow the fewest goals against of any team in the ECHL at 1.94, while the Blades rank second at 2.21. Brad Ralph's group also limits shot volume effectively, holding opponents to a league-best 24.82 shots per game.
The series continues Friday night with Hertz Night, as the opening faceoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET, and concludes Saturday at 7:00 p.m. ET with Hispanic Heritage Night, presented by the Latinos 239 Foundation.
Images from this story
|
Florida Everblades defenseman Zach Berzolla
ECHL Stories from January 29, 2026
- Blades Look to Reignite Offense - Florida Everblades
- Stingrays Bring Back Forward Ryan Hunter - South Carolina Stingrays
- Mariners Deal Thompson to Wheeling - Maine Mariners
- Nailers Acquire Defenseman Tristan Thompson from Maine - Wheeling Nailers
- Nailers Announce Rescheduled Game Date - Wheeling Nailers
- Adirondack Thunder Announce Schedule Adjustment - Adirondack Thunder
- Maine Mariners Annouce April 8 Opponent Change - Maine Mariners
- Kevin Wall Rejoins Knight Monsters from AHL Springfield - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Gerasimyuk Reassigned from Charlotte to Savannah - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Royals Sign James Marooney to SPC - Reading Royals
- Goaltender Mitch Gibson Recalled by Hershey Bears - South Carolina Stingrays
- Jack Matier Reassigned to Milwaukee - Atlanta Gladiators
- Royals Announce Rescheduled Road Game on April 8th at Maine for February 5th at Greensboro - Reading Royals
- Haider Shuts out Blades 2-0 - Florida Everblades
- Grizzlies Fall 3-1 to Greenville in Series Opener - Utah Grizzlies
- Swamp Rabbits Start Two-Week Road Trip with Win in Utah - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Seung Jae Lee Scores First Goal in Win - Bloomington Bison
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.