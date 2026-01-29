Stingrays Bring Back Forward Ryan Hunter

Published on January 29, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced they have agreed to terms with forward Ryan Hunter.

Hunter returns to the Stingrays after already playing in three games with South Carolina this season. He made his ECHL debut on January 10 in the Stingrays 2-1 victory over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

The 24-year-old has spent a majority of the year with the Columbus River Dragons in the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), tallying 40 points (23g, 17a) in 25 games. His 23 goals are tied for third in the FPHL while his 10 power play goals are second most.

A native of Toronto, Ontario, Hunter has played in 123 games in the FPHL, totaling 167 points (78g, 89a) and was named the FPHL's Rookie of the Year in 2023-24. He has also skated in eight games in the SPHL for the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs and Peoria Rivermen in his professional career.

