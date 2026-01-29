Seung Jae Lee Scores First Goal in Win

Published on January 29, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Bloomington, Ill - Seung Jae Lee scored his first professional goal and Dryden McKay stopped 27-straight shots to help the Bloomington Bison defeat the Tahoe Knight Monsters 4-1 at Grossinger Motors Arena on Wednesday evening.

Bloomington surrendered the first goal of the game just four minutes and 38 seconds in off an uncharacteristic net-front turnover. Despite the blunder, the Bison fired seven of the game's first eight shots on net and tied the score at 10:18. Brandon Yeamans won an offensive-zone faceoff back to Tanner Schachle, who would record his first point as a Bison on the play. Lee buried a blue line shot for his milestone tally while Jacob Böll provided the screen in front. The Bison penalty kill continued its strong play of late, killing off one chance in the period and the beginning of a second that carried over into the middle stanza.

The Bison finished off the carryover penalty and later took its counter opportunity. After blocking a pass, Zak Karpa sped through the neutral zone and set up Yeamans for a breakaway. He fought off a delayed stick infraction and scored to give Bloomington its first lead over 11 minutes into the second. The team then buckled down, blocking pass lanes and limiting Grade-A chances, and McKay fended off all 11 shots he faced. In the final seconds of the period, the Bison were saved by the clock as the puck trickled past the goal line following the horn.

Bloomington added to its totals in the third period when Sullivan Mack put the team up 3-1 just over halfway through. Mikael Robidoux checked a Tahoe defenseman and stole the puck before finding Mack wide open in front of the net. McKay stayed strong and stopped the remaining seven shots to earn his fifth win in his last six starts. Eddie Matsushima iced the game with an empty-net goal from Lou-Felix Denis with a minute left.

Bloomington returns to home ice on Friday, February 20 for a 309 Night featuring $3 Busch Lites and sodas, $0 popcorn and $9 double-slice pizza specials!

Single-game tickets are available for ALL Bloomington Bison home games starting as low as $20! Visit ticketmaster.com or call 309-965-HERD to purchase tickets today.







ECHL Stories from January 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.