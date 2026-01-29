Royals Sign James Marooney to SPC

Published on January 29, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that defenseman James Marooney has been signed to a Standard Player Contract (SPC). Marooney was originally claimed off of waivers on January 18th and released on January 19th before being signed on January 28th.

Marooney, 26, is in his second professional season with five points (2g-3a) and six penalty minutes across 21 games with the Maine Mariners on the 2025-26 campaign. The Chaska, Minnesota native has totaled of 10 points (3g-7a) and 20 PIMs in 71 professional career games, all in the ECHL, between Adirondack (2024-25: 28GP, 0-4-4) and Maine (2024-26: 43GP, 3-3-6).

Prior to opening his pro career with Adirondack in 2024-25, the 5'9", 185-pound, left-shot blue-liner logged 20 points (1g-19a) and 53 PIMs across 95 NCAA career games between his first four years at Ohio State University and fifth-year season at the University of St. Thomas where he recorded five points (5a) in 15 games played.







