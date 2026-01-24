Everblades Fall, 4-3, to Swamp Rabbits
Published on January 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Florida Everblades News Release
Greenville, SC - The Florida Everblades led 2-1 after the first period, but three late goals in the second period proved to be the difference in a 4-3 setback to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits Friday night in Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
Isaac Nurse picked an opportune time for his first goal of the season, striking off a faceoff to stake the Everblades to a 1-0 lead midway through the first period. Right after Kyle Betts won the draw in the right circle, Jesse Lansdell found a wide-open Nurse for the pretty goal at 9:32.
Greenville's John Parker-Jones drew the home team even at the 15:23 mark, but the red-hot Craig Needham regained the lead for Florida just 18 seconds later, picking up his team-leading 15th goal of the year, banging home an Anthony Romano pass in the slot for a 2-1 advantage that held up into the first intermission. In addition to scoring goals in four straight games, Needham has notched points in a league-best 11 consecutive contests. The Blades claimed a 12-5 edge in shots on goal in the opening frame.
Florida's one-goal lead held up deep into the second period, but Greenville strung together three goals in a 2:52 span late in the middle frame to take a 4-2 lead. Even-strength goals by Kenta Isogai (15:21) and Jacob Modry (16:38) and a power-play marker by Patrick Polino (18:13) gave the Swamp Rabbits a two-goal lead after 40 minutes. Greenville outshot the Everblades 16-12 in the second stanza.
In the third period, the Everblades took the first 14 shots on goal and did not allow the Swamp Rabbits to put the puck on net until Greenville was on an unsuccessful power play at the 14:29 mark. After a high sticking double minor on Greenville's Jack Brackett gave Florida a six-on-four advantage in the game's final minute, the Everblades trimmed the deficit to 4-3 on a power-play goal by Gianfranco Cassaro with 27 seconds to play, but the Blades could not muster the tying goal.
Florida ended up outshooting the home team 22-3 in the final period and 46-24 in the game.
Will Cranley (12-2-0-0) stopped 20 shots in goal for the Everblades and suffered his first loss after 11 straight wins. Mattias Sholl (6-7-2-0) made 43 saves for the Swamp Rabbits.
The Blades will continue a three-game swing through the Palmetto State Saturday night in North Charleston with a 6:05 p.m. tilt versus the South Carolina Stingrays, the first of two back-to-back contests between the two teams sitting atop the ECHL South Division. Visit floridaeverblades.com for more information and to purchase tickets.
---
BLADES BITS
Craig Needham ran his point streak to 11 games with a first-period goal, giving him the longest point streak in the ECHL this season. In those 11 games dating back to December 20, the Everblades' leading scorer has 10 goals and one assist.
Isaac Nurse's first goal of the season opened the scoring and came in his eighth game of the season. Last season, Nurse registered 11 goals in 47 regular-season games, while adding a pair of markers in 15 postseason games contests.
Gianfranco Cassaro scored for the third straight game and for the fourth time in five contests.
Will Cranley saw his 11-game winning streak in between the pipes come to an end. Friday night's loss was Cranley's first setback since October 29 in Wichita.
Friday night's loss evened the Everblades' season record against the Swamp Rabbits at 2-2, with all four meetings taking place in Greenville. The teams will meet two more times this season, with games scheduled for March 4 and 6 at Hertz Arena.
Images from this story
|
Florida Everblades' Ben Brar versus Greenville Swamp Rabbits' Jacob Modry
ECHL Stories from January 23, 2026
- Rush Stunned by Utah - Rapid City Rush
- Everblades Fall, 4-3, to Swamp Rabbits - Florida Everblades
- Lewandowski Scores in Third to Give Walleye a 2-1 Win over Kalamazoo - Toledo Walleye
- Kansas City Wins Thirteenth-Straight in 5-3 Win over Knight Monsters - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Scarfone, Rheaume Shine in 5-1 Victory over Bison on Friday Night - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Bison Fall to Cyclones - Bloomington Bison
- Strong Second Period Powers Swamp Rabbits to Win over Florida - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Stingrays Hand Gladiators First Overtime Loss of the Season - Atlanta Gladiators
- Frasca Scores Lone Goal, Royals Drop Opener to Nailers, 3-1 - Reading Royals
- Admirals Outlasts Railers; Extend Winning Streak to Seven - Norfolk Admirals
- Preview: Royals vs. Nailers, January 24th - Game 40/72 - Reading Royals
- Heartlanders Suffer Defeat in First Game Down South, 3-1 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Worcester Falls, 5-3, in Weekend Opener to Admirals - Worcester Railers HC
- K-Wings Edged in Defensive Slugfest with Walleye Friday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Nailers Come Back for Sixth Straight Home Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Fuel Earn Point in Close Overtime Battle with Komets - Indy Fuel
- Lions Power Through Mariners - Maine Mariners
- Komets Get Hard Fought Road Win - Fort Wayne Komets
- Ghost Pirates Fall, 4-2, to Icemen in Jacksonville - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Thunder Fall to Gargoyles, 5-2 - Adirondack Thunder
- John Fusco's Overtime Winner Lifts South Carolina Past Atlanta, 3-2 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Anthony Beauregard Plays the Hero in Key Lions' Victory - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Nailers Announce New Time Change for Saturday - Wheeling Nailers
- Mariners Sign Rosek, Gallatin Loaned to Hartford - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - January 23 - ECHL
- Nailers Announce Schedule Changes - Wheeling Nailers
- Ghost Pirates-Swamp Rabbits Games Postponed, Rescheduled Due to Weather - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Swamp Rabbits Announce Game and Promotional Date Changes - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Defenseman Aidan Hreschuk Loaned to Steelheads - Idaho Steelheads
- Grizzlies Gameday: Weekend Series Opener in the Black Hills - Utah Grizzlies
- Sunday's Maine Mariners Game Moved to 1 PM - Maine Mariners
- Weiss Reassigned to Greensboro - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Chasing the Dream - South Carolina Stingrays
- Rush Game Notes: January 23, 2026 vs. Utah Grizzlies - Rapid City Rush
- Railers Sign Forward Khristian Acosta to ECHL Contract - Worcester Railers HC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.