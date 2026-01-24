Everblades Fall, 4-3, to Swamp Rabbits

Published on January 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release









Florida Everblades' Ben Brar versus Greenville Swamp Rabbits' Jacob Modry

(Florida Everblades) Florida Everblades' Ben Brar versus Greenville Swamp Rabbits' Jacob Modry(Florida Everblades)

Greenville, SC - The Florida Everblades led 2-1 after the first period, but three late goals in the second period proved to be the difference in a 4-3 setback to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits Friday night in Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Isaac Nurse picked an opportune time for his first goal of the season, striking off a faceoff to stake the Everblades to a 1-0 lead midway through the first period. Right after Kyle Betts won the draw in the right circle, Jesse Lansdell found a wide-open Nurse for the pretty goal at 9:32.

Greenville's John Parker-Jones drew the home team even at the 15:23 mark, but the red-hot Craig Needham regained the lead for Florida just 18 seconds later, picking up his team-leading 15th goal of the year, banging home an Anthony Romano pass in the slot for a 2-1 advantage that held up into the first intermission. In addition to scoring goals in four straight games, Needham has notched points in a league-best 11 consecutive contests. The Blades claimed a 12-5 edge in shots on goal in the opening frame.

Florida's one-goal lead held up deep into the second period, but Greenville strung together three goals in a 2:52 span late in the middle frame to take a 4-2 lead. Even-strength goals by Kenta Isogai (15:21) and Jacob Modry (16:38) and a power-play marker by Patrick Polino (18:13) gave the Swamp Rabbits a two-goal lead after 40 minutes. Greenville outshot the Everblades 16-12 in the second stanza.

In the third period, the Everblades took the first 14 shots on goal and did not allow the Swamp Rabbits to put the puck on net until Greenville was on an unsuccessful power play at the 14:29 mark. After a high sticking double minor on Greenville's Jack Brackett gave Florida a six-on-four advantage in the game's final minute, the Everblades trimmed the deficit to 4-3 on a power-play goal by Gianfranco Cassaro with 27 seconds to play, but the Blades could not muster the tying goal.

Florida ended up outshooting the home team 22-3 in the final period and 46-24 in the game.

Will Cranley (12-2-0-0) stopped 20 shots in goal for the Everblades and suffered his first loss after 11 straight wins. Mattias Sholl (6-7-2-0) made 43 saves for the Swamp Rabbits.

The Blades will continue a three-game swing through the Palmetto State Saturday night in North Charleston with a 6:05 p.m. tilt versus the South Carolina Stingrays, the first of two back-to-back contests between the two teams sitting atop the ECHL South Division. Visit floridaeverblades.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

---

BLADES BITS

Craig Needham ran his point streak to 11 games with a first-period goal, giving him the longest point streak in the ECHL this season. In those 11 games dating back to December 20, the Everblades' leading scorer has 10 goals and one assist.

Isaac Nurse's first goal of the season opened the scoring and came in his eighth game of the season. Last season, Nurse registered 11 goals in 47 regular-season games, while adding a pair of markers in 15 postseason games contests.

Gianfranco Cassaro scored for the third straight game and for the fourth time in five contests.

Will Cranley saw his 11-game winning streak in between the pipes come to an end. Friday night's loss was Cranley's first setback since October 29 in Wichita.

Friday night's loss evened the Everblades' season record against the Swamp Rabbits at 2-2, with all four meetings taking place in Greenville. The teams will meet two more times this season, with games scheduled for March 4 and 6 at Hertz Arena.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from January 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.