Heartlanders Suffer Defeat in First Game Down South, 3-1
Published on January 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Orlando, FL - The Iowa Heartlanders scored first, but the Orlando Solar Bears edged Iowa, 3-1, Friday at Kia Center. Orlando scored twice in a 55-second span in the second period to break a tie and take a multi-goal edge. Friday was the only game of the season series between Iowa and Orlando.
Jonny Sorenson opened the scoring on a backhander at the left post 3:08 into the game on Iowa's second shot. Stevie Leskovar found Sorenson behind the net, Sorenson moved it to the slot, following the puck and pushed the puck over a defender and in.
Logan Britt tied the game nine minutes later on a snap shot from the top of the left-wing circle. In the second period, Aaron Luchuk potted at 16:42 of the frame to make it 2-1 Solar Bears. Less than a minute later, Dyllan Gill flipped a right-point shot off a defender's foot and in.
Riley Mercer took the loss despite 26 saves. Jon Gillies won with 25 saves. He made 23 straight denials after Iowa struck first.
Iowa visits Jacksonville for back-to-back games Sat., Jan. 24 at 6:00 p.m. and Sun., Jan. 25 at 2:00 p.m.
