Sunday's Maine Mariners Game Moved to 1 PM

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, have announced that the home game against the Trois-Rivieres Lions on Sunday, January 25th will now begin at 1 PM due to the weather forecast.

Puck drop was originally scheduled for 3 PM on Sunday. It's "Red Snapper Night" featuring red snapper concession specials and custom red snapper merchandise. It's also a Sunday Fun Day, with games and activities on the concourse.

The Three Dollar Deweys "Threekend" pits the Mariners and the Trois-Rivieres Lions all weekend long. The first game is "Star Wars Night" at 7:15 PM on Friday, January 23rd, followed by Minor League Sports Night on Saturday, January 24th at 6 PM, and concluding with Sunday afternoon's new 1 PM faceoff.

