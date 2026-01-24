Thunder Fall to Gargoyles, 5-2

Published on January 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release







GREENSBORO - The Greensboro Gargoyles defeated the Adirondack Thunder on Friday night, 5-2, in front of 6,826 at First Horizon Coliseum.

Greensboro took a 1-0 lead just seven seconds into a power play in the first period as Logan Nelson blasted a shot by goaltender Jeremy Brodeur from the hash marks. The goal was Nelson's seventh of the season from Tyler Weiss and Deni Goure just 5:06 into the game.

Alex Campbell and Patrick Grasso connected minutes later to even the score. From the left circle, Campbell centered a pass to Grasso, and he tapped the puck through goaltender Ruslan Khazheyev at 8:46 of the first frame. The goal was Grasso's third of the year with assists from Campbell and Luke Reid and the game went into the intermission tied 1-1.

The Gargoyles scored three times in the second period to take a 4-1 lead into the second intermission. Logan Nelson recorded his second of the night just 1:35 in for a 2-1 lead with assists from Deni Goure and Zach Feremouth scored shorthanded at 4:36 and Greg Smith added another power-play goal at 17:51 for the three-goal lead.

Justin Taylor pulled Adirondack back within two just 12 seconds into the third period as he forced the goaltender to cough up the puck behind the net. Taylor took it and wrapped it around into the net for his 11th goal of the year and the deficit was cut to 4-2.

In the end, Greensboro added an empty-net goal for the 5-2 win.

After three more road games, the Thunder returns to Harding Mazzotti Arena January 30 through February 1 against Maine. Harding Mazzotti will be giving away 1000 Harding Mazzotti bags, 1000 Thunder pins, and 750 Adirondack Thunder / Harding Mazzotti shirts on Friday, January 30. Law Enforcement Night is Saturday, January 31 and the first 1,000 kids 14 and under get a FREE youth hockey jersey. Sunday, February 1 is Pucks 4 Paws Day pres. by Benson's Pet Center. Bring dog food, treats and toys to donate for your chance to win great prizes and hang out with Stormy and her friends all game.

Tickets for Thunder home games are on sale now! Great ticket packages, including season tickets, are still available! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).







ECHL Stories from January 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.