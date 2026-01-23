Mariners Sign Rosek, Gallatin Loaned to Hartford

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, signed goaltender Gabe Rosek on Friday ahead of their weekend series against the Trois-Rivieres Lions. In an additional move, defenseman Owen Gallatin was loaned to the American Hockey League's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Rosek, 24, has spent this season with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs, appearing in four games with a 2-2-0 record, a 2.52 goals-against average, and a .919 save percentage. The East Lansing, MI native spent the last three seasons with NCAA III Concordia University Wisconsin.

Gallatin, a 23-year-old defenseman from Hugo, MN was acquired from the Fort Wayne Komets in November and has appeared in 22 games for the Mariners. With one goal and four assists, he's seen an increased role in recent weeks, including power play time. The University of Minnesota-Duluth product will look to make his AHL debut for the Wolf Pack.

The Mariners are on home ice all weekend for a Three Dollar Deweys Threekend against the Trois-Rivieres Lions, beginning with Star Wars Night on Friday at 7:15 PM. Saturday night is Minor League Sports Night at 6 PM, featuring a rotation of specialty jerseys to celebrate all of Maine's teams and a pregame panel. Sunday is "Red Snapper Night" at 3 PM.

Tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. Ticket packages and group discounts are also available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, filling out an inquiry form at MarinersOfMaine.com, or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.







