Kansas City Wins Thirteenth-Straight in 5-3 Win over Knight Monsters

Published on January 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, fell on the road against the Kansas City Mavericks 5-3 in their first meeting of the season.

In the first period, the two sides traded goals. Tahoe got on the board first, thanks to Casey Bailey's 17th of the season on the power play to make it 1-0. However, Landon McCallum would tie the game for the Mavericks on the power play to make it 1-1. Brendan Dowler got on the board next for the Knight Monsters as he made it 2-1, scoring his first career ECHL goal in the process. Finally, with just under three seconds left in the frame, it was Marcus Crawford who tapped home a rebound to make it 2-2 after the opening 20.

In the second, the Kansas City offense took over, as Jimmy Glynn and Jackson Jutting both found the back of the net to give the Mavericks a 4-2 lead. The Mavericks also outshot the Knight Monsters 23-4 in the middle period.

In the final frame, Jack Randl added on to the Kansas City lead to make it 5-2. Although Mike O'Leary would score on the power play to cut the lead back to 2, it was not enough as the Mavericks earned a 5-3 win, their 13th straight victory.

Tahoe continues its road trip tomorrow as they take on the Kansas City Mavericks. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:05 pm PT, with pregame coverage starting on the Knight Monsters broadcast network at 3:55 pm PT.

The Knight Monsters return home on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, to take on the Utah Grizzlies at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 6:50 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.

#DareToDescend







ECHL Stories from January 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.