Mavericks Defeat Tahoe 5-3, Extend Win Streak to 13
Published on January 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
Kansas City defeated Tahoe 5-3 Friday night at Cable Dahmer Arena, extending its winning streak to 13 games and maintaining first place in the ECHL standings.
After Tahoe opened the scoring on a power-play goal by Bailey, Kansas City answered with a power-play goal from McCallum. Tahoe regained the lead later in the first, but Crawford tied it late to make it 2-2 after 20 minutes. The Mavericks pulled ahead in the second on goals from Glynn and Jutting (power play), and Randl added a third-period goal to secure the win.
Terness stopped 24 of 27 shots to earn the win. Attendance was 4,288.
