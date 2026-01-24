Frasca Scores Lone Goal, Royals Drop Opener to Nailers, 3-1

January 23, 2026

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (19-16-4-0, 42 PTS), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Wheeling Nailers (26-9-1-0, 53 PTS), 3-1, at WesBanco Arena on Friday, January 23rd.

Goaltender Keith Petruzzelli (9-10-3-0) suffered the loss in goal with 24 saves on 26 shots faced while Nailers' netminder Taylor Gauthier (7-2-0-0) earned the win in goal, with 31 saves on 32 shots faced.

Jacob Frasca (7) broke the scoreless tie 2:58 into the second period with Reading's second shorthanded goal of the season before Connor Lockhart (11) evened the score for Wheeling at 19:37, 1-1.

The Nailers took the lead for good 1:09 into the third period from Matty De St. Phalle (4), 2-1, which held until Wheeling sealed the victory with an empty net goal by Logan Pietila (11) at 19:49, 3-1.

With the loss, the Royals dropped their ninth-straight road game, setting a franchise record for the longest road winless streak.

The Royals conclude a two-game series against Wheeling at WesBanco Arena on Saturday, January 24th at 4:10 p.m.

The Royals return home for a two-game series against the Greensboro Gargoyles on Friday, January 30th at Santander Arena at 7:00 p.m. which concludes on Saturday, January 31st at 7:00 p.m.

