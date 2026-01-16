Ghost Pirates Announce Rescheduled Games from Late December

Published on January 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, announced today that the games postponed from December 26-28 have been rescheduled as follows:

- December 26 (Home) vs. South Carolina - Rescheduled to April 17 with a 7:00 p.m. ET puck drop

- December 27 (Away) at Atlanta - Rescheduled to February 24 with a 7:10 p.m. ET puck drop at Gas South Arena

- December 28 (Away) at Atlanta - Rescheduled to April 7 with a 7:10 p.m. ET puck drop at Gas South Arena

Tickets from the December 26 home game will automatically be valid for the rescheduled date on April 17. Fans unable to attend the new date may exchange their tickets for another game. For additional ticketing questions, contact support@ghostpirateshockey.com or call 912-494-2868.

The Ghost Pirates return to action tonight in North Charleston to face the South Carolina Stingrays. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed live on FloHockey and broadcast on Mixlr. Tickets and additional information on upcoming games are available at ghostpirateshockey.com.







