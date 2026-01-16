Americans Open Weekend Series in Tulsa

Tulsa, Oklahoma - The Allon Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play the Tulsa Oilers on Friday and Saturday night at the BOK Center in Tulsa Oklahoma. The Americans have won three in a row against the Oilers. Game time is 7:05 PM.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 7:05 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Next Home Game: Friday, January 30th vs Rapid City, 7:10 PM CST

Last Game: The Americans completed the four-game sweep of the Wichita Thunder with a 7-6 victory last Sunday afternoon in Wichita. For the second time in the series the Americans trailed 3-0 in the opening period. The Americans scored six of the next seven goals in the game including four goals in the second period which matched a season high in a period. Danny Katic (15), Spencer Asuchak (8), Brayden Watts (15), Kevin Gursoy (1), Colby McAuley (12), Colton Hargrove (8), and Brad Morrison (4) all lit the lamp for the Americans. Seven Allen players finished in double figures.

Tied at the Top: Danny Katic and Brayden Watts are tied for the team lead in goals with 15 each. Both scored number 15 last Sunday in Wichita.

McAuley Extends Streak: Colby McAuley extended his point streak to a season-high six games scoring his `12th goal of the season on Sunday afternoon in Wichita. He also extended his goal streak to a season high five games. Over his six-game point streak, McCauley has 11 points (7 goals and 4 assists).

Americans and Tulsa Head-to-Head: The Americans have won three straight games against the Tulsa Oilers including three in a row before the Christmas Holiday. The last meeting between the two clubs saw the Americans skate away with a 6-0 victory on December 20th. In that game six different players scored a goal for the Americans. Spencer Asuchak scored the game winning goal for Allen.

On the Power Play: The Americans Power Play ranks 9th overall in the league at 20.0 % (26-for-130). The Americans scored a pair of power play goals on Saturday night going 2-for-5 with the man advantage. Danny Katic leads the Americans this season with five power play goals.

Comparing Allen and Tulsa

Allen Americans

Overall: 19-12-3-0

Home: 10-4-1-0

Away: 9-8-2-0

Last 10: 7-3-0-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (15) Danny Katic and Brayden Watts

Assists: (25) Sam Sedley

Points: (35) Brayden Watts

+/- (+13) Andre Anania and Sam Sedley

PIM's (67) Braidan Simmons-Fischer

Tulsa Oilers:

Overall: 11-22-0-0

Home: 7-11-0-0

Away: 4-11-0-0

Last 10: 2-8-0-0

Tulsa Oilers Leaders:

Goals: (13) Easton Armstrong

Assists: (16) Coulson Pitre

Points: (21) Easton Armstrong

+/-: (+3) Roman Kinal

PIM's (53) Cade McNelly

