Solar Bears Announce Updates to 2025-26 Schedule
Published on January 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced multiple updates to the team's regular season schedule for the 2025-26 season, presented by Renewal By Andersen.
The following dates, times and/or opponents have changed:
ECHL Game 397 Orlando at Jacksonville originally scheduled for December 26, 2025 has been rescheduled for Sunday, April 19 at 3pm.
ECHL Game 415 Orlando at South Carolina originally scheduled for December 27, 2025 has been rescheduled for Saturday, April 18 at 6:05pm.
ECHL Game 427 South Carolina at Orlando originally scheduled for December 28, 2025 has been rescheduled for Thursday, April 2 at 7pm.
ECHL Game 659 Orlando at Maine originally scheduled for February 4 has been rescheduled as Orlando at Florida on Thursday, February 26 at 7:30pm
Tickets with the December 28, 2025 game date will be honored on the new game date on Thursday, April 2, 2026.
Exchanges for a future game date will be honored.
For ticket information, please contact the Orlando Solar Bears at clientservices@orlandosolarbearshockey.com OR for Ticketmaster buyers: please contact Ticketmaster directly at (800) 653-8000.
