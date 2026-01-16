Thunder Acquire Defenseman Ryan Helliwell from Kalamazoo

Published on January 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Defenseman Ryan Helliwell with the Kalamazoo Wings

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has completed a future considerations trade with Kalamazoo by acquiring defenseman Ryan Helliwell.

Helliwell, 23, has two assists in five games this season with the Kalamazoo Wings. Before joining the professional ranks, the Burnaby, British Columbia native played four seasons at NCAA (D1) University of Notre Dame and recorded two goals and ten assists in 113 games.

