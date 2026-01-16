Fuel Announce Rescheduled Game Dates
Published on January 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
FISHERS - The Fuel announced on Friday the rescheduled game dates for three postponed games in December 2025.

The Indy Fuel will host the Toledo Walleye on Wednesday, April 1, 2026 at 7 p.m.

The Indy Fuel will visit the Fort Wayne Komets on Wednesday, April 15, 2026.

Finally, the Indy Fuel will visit the Wheeling Nailers on Saturday, April 18, 2026.

