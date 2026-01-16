Stingrays Announce Rescheduling of Postponed Games
Published on January 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliates of the NHL's Washington Capitals and the AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced today the rescheduling of three games that were postponed.
South Carolina at Savannah, which had been scheduled for Friday, December 26, 2025, will now be played on Friday, April 17, 2026, at 7 p.m. at the Enmarket Arena.
Orlando at South Carolina, which had been scheduled for Saturday, December 27, 2025, will now be played on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at 6:05 p.m. at the North Charleston Coliseum.
South Carolina at Orlando, which had been scheduled for Sunday, December 28, 2025, will now be played on Thursday, April 2, 2026, at 7 p.m. at the Kia Center.
With the rescheduling of games, the Stingrays have made changes to their promotional schedule.
Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Amped Electric, which was scheduled for Saturday, April 4, 2026, will now be on April 18.
Rock the Retro Night, presented by IBEW 776, will now be held on Saturday, April 4, 2026 at 6:05 p.m. as South Carolina hosts the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.
____
South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Friday, January 16th, against the Savannah Ghost Pirates at 7:05 p.m.
