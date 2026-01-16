Rescheduled Date Announced

Published on January 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release







Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, announced today a new date for a game postponed in December.

The Americans game that was postponed on December 27 will now be played on Saturday, April 18th at CUTX Event Center against the Kansas City Mavericks, with the theme being White Out Night, Presented by Credit Union of Texas.

The first 3,500 fans will receive a White Rally Towel as they enter the game. If you are a Patriots Club Member, your December 27th tickets will automatically be moved to the new date. For questions, please email your Americans representative or Info@AllenAmericans.com. TICKETS

The Americans face the Tulsa Oilers tonight in the first of two games against the Oilers. Puck drop is at 7:05 PM.

Roster Note: The Allen Americans welcome back goalie Jackson Parsons who was reassigned to the Americans by the Ottawa Senators from AHL affiliate Belleville.







ECHL Stories from January 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.