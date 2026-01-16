MeiGray to Auction Jerseys, Pucks from 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic
Published on January 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL in association with MeiGray - the ECHL's Official Game-Worn Jersey Authentication Partner since 2000 - announced that fans will have the opportunity to purchase game-worn jerseys and pucks from the 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Visit Allen and Allen CDC.
The jerseys worn by the ECHL All-Stars during the first and second periods from the All-Star Classic will be available for bid on MeiGrayAuctions.com starting on Thursday, Jan. 22 and ending Thursday, Feb. 12.
In addition, game-used and goal-scored pucks from the All-Star Classic, will be available for bid following the All-Star event at MeiGrayAuctions.com starting on Thursday, Jan. 22 and ending Thursday, Feb. 12.
The 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Visit Allen, Texas and Allen CDC will take place on Monday, January 19, 2026, at Credit Union of Texas Event Center. In this year's All-Star event, players from the Allen Americans will be combined with the ECHL All-Stars to form two teams - Stars and Stripes. A draft will take place leading up to the All-Star Classic to choose the two teams. CLICK HERE to purchase your tickets today!
Highlighting Fan Fest will be an appearance from Hockey Hall of Famer Mike Modano, who will sign autographs and pose for photographs, from 1-3 p.m. Fan Fest will also feature interactive games, live music, celebrity autographs and more. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets.
The 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Visit Allen and Allen CDC will include the induction of the 18th class into the ECHL Hall of Fame on Monday, January 19, 2026 at the Courtyard by Marriott Dallas/Allen at the Event Center, the official host hotel of the 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic.
