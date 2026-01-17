K-Wings Fall to Fuel Friday on Rainbow Ice

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (13-15-2-2), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, could not overcome three consecutive first-period goals, falling to the Indy Fuel (17-13-3-1) on Friday at Wings Event Center, 4-1.

The Fuel scored at the 2:04, 12:43, and 14:56 marks of the first period.

However, David Keefer (2) spoiled the shutout with a one-timer from the edge of the right circle that found a home inside the right post. On the play, Collin Saccoman (6) laced a blue line pass to Davis Pennington (15) in the left circle, who relayed to Keefer for the K-Wings' only goal at the 6:32 mark of the third period.

Unfortunately, Indy responded at the 13:34 mark.

Jonathan Lemeuix was stout in net, turning aside 19 of 20 shots after replacing Ty Young (5-2-0-0) 14:56 into the first period.

Kalamazoo hits the road for the back half of the home-and-home series, and the first of three straight road games at 7 p.m. EST against Indy on Saturday at Fishers Event Center.

