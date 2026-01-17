Back-And-Forth Game Swings Toledo's Way, 4-3

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders fell to the Toledo Walleye, 4-3, Friday at Xtream Arena. Iowa battled back from a 2-0 deficit and 3-2 margin to even the game at three, but a goal from Brandon Hawkins with 3:35 left sealed the deal on Education Appreciation Night, presented by MidWestOne Bank.

With Iowa down 2-0, Dante Giannuzzi entered the game in relief and made 21 saves (2 GA) in defeat. Carter Gylander stopped 31 shots in the victory.

Nate Roy slipped a shot past Rousseau 1:10 into the first period to give the Walleye an early lead. Brandon Hawkins doubled Toledo's lead at 4:39 of the second.

Max Patterson got the Heartlanders on the board 9:46 into the middle frame, cleaning up a loose puck in front of Gylander to make it 2-1. With 2:50 left in the period, Rasmus Kumpulainen buried a backhanded shot to send Iowa into the second intermission tied at two.

Jordan Ernst gave Toledo a 3-2 lead 2:51 into the third period, but exactly two minutes later, Yuki Miura answered with a one-timer off a feed from Liam Coughlin to tie the game, 3-3.

