Steelheads Fall to Admirals 3-1 in Series Finale

Published on March 7, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







NORFOLK, VA - The Idaho Steelheads (35-18-4-0) fell to the Norfolk Admirals (22-29-3-0) 3-1 Saturday night at Norfolk Scope Arena. The Steelheads are next in action on Friday, jetting off to Allen for the first of two games with the Americans, with puck drop set for 6:10 p.m. MDT.

The Steelheads fell behind once again to begin Saturday's contest, allowing the game's opening goal just 4:14 into the contest when Brody Crane broke free toward the crease and beat Jake Barczewski to give the Admirals a 1-0 lead.

The next puck to reach the back of the net came with just three seconds remaining in the opening period and initially counted as an insurance marker for Norfolk. After review, however, the tally was waved off for a high touch as Brady Fleurent knocked the puck in from above the crossbar.

Though the period was light on scoring, the physicality from earlier in the week was present from the jump. The frame featured several post-whistle scuffles, coming to a head at the end of the opening 20 minutes with a major scrum in front of the benches, with Charlie Dodero and Carson Musser beginning the second period in the penalty boxes for their roles.

After the conclusion of 4-on-4 play to start the second period, the Steelheads found an equalizer. Liam Malmquist stepped up to create a takeaway in the neutral zone and raced in on net to roof a puck by Isaac Poulter for his 19thgoal of the season.

With no scoring for the rest of the frame, the teams entered the third period tied 1-1, but that tie didn't last for long. Benefitting from a Steelheads penalty late in the second period, the Admirals cashed in with a power play goal early in the third period from Caleb Price, who found the back of the net for his first ECHL to put Norfolk ahead 2-1.

The Steelheads were offered a late lifeline in the form of a power play of their own in the final two minutes, but moments into the 6-on-4 advantage a Steelheads turnover sprung Brandon Osmundson for a breakaway toward the empty net, where he delivered the final blow in an eventual 3-1 loss for Idaho.

Barczewski stopped 29 of 31 shots he faced in the loss. Ben Kraws turned aside two shots for the Steelheads in a brief appearance in the first period due to an equipment issue for Barczewski. Poulter stopped 20 of 21 shots for Norfolk in the win.

ICCU THREE STARS

1) Brody Crane (NOR, 1-1-2, +1, 4 shots)

2) Caleb Price (NOR, 1-0-1, +1, 3 shots, GWG, first ECHL goal)

3) Isaac Poulter (NOR, 20 saves, win)

