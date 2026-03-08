Lions Put on an Offensive Showcase

Published on March 7, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) won the Next Gen Game in an offensive showdown, defeating the Worcester Railers (New York Islanders) by a score of 6-4 on Saturday at Colisée Vidéotron.

The Railers opened the scoring when Matt DeMelis surprised goaltender Hunter Jones.

The Lions responded quickly in the first period. Emmett Serensits scored his team's first goal and the first of his ECHL career, beating goaltender Parker Gahagen. Mathias Laferrière and Mark Estapa collected the assists on the play.

Shortly after, captain Morgan Adams-Moisan led the way by scoring his second goal of the season, giving the Lions their first lead of the game on the power play. Mathieu Bizier picked up his second point in as many games, while Anthony Beauregard increased his season total to 30 points.

Israel Mianscum then extended the Trois-Rivières lead with his ninth goal of the season. Darick Louis-Jean and Anthony Beauregard each recorded an assist on the play.

In the second period, Mianscum scored his second goal of the game, this time with assists from Anthony Beauregard-who collected his third point of the night-and Nicholas Girouard, who earned his first point in the league.

Mark Estapa later added to the Lions' lead with his sixth goal of the season on a pass from Jacob Paquette. After allowing five goals on 17 shots, goaltender Parker Gahagen left the game.

MacAuley Carson and Drew Callin responded for the visitors, but the Lions still headed into the locker room with a two-goal lead.

In the third period, Charles Martin added another for the Lions. After firing a shot on goaltender Thomas Gale, he collected his own rebound and buried the team's sixth goal. The forward from Blainville capped off the play with the tally.

Ross Mitton scored late in the game for the visitors, but it was too little, too late, as the New York State squad fell short.

The Lions will face the Railers again this weekend, with the rematch scheduled for Sunday at 3 p.m. The Trois-Rivières team will then head out on the road next weekend.

