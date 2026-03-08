Murray Scores First Pro Goal, Adds Second as Oilers' Comeback Falls Just Short

Published on March 7, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

ALLEN, Texas - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, fell 6-4 to the Allen Americans at the Credit Union of Texas Center on Saturday night.

Braiden Simmons-Fischer scored his first ECHL goal to put the Americans up 1-0 at the 3:01 mark. Michael Gildon scored 48 seconds later after a turnover deep in the Oilers' zone, extending Allen's lead to 2-0. Zachary Murray scored his first professional goal to cut Allen's lead to 2-1, winning a faceoff before dusting off a back-post feed from Michael Davies. Harrison Blaisdell answered with his 17th of the year, setting the score 3-1 in Allen's favor. Brayden Watts added to the lead at 4-1 off another Tulsa mistake at the 15:28 mark, ending David Tendeck's night and the first-period scoring.

Tyler Prefontaine scored the lone goal of the second period, joining the forwards deep in the zone on a delayed penalty and nabbing his seventh of the year to send the Americans into the third period up 5-1. The goal was the only Vyacheslav Buteyets allowed after taking over the crease to start the frame.

Murray scored his second of the night with 10:27 left in the game, finishing on the back door off a low-down feed from Justin Michaelian, bringing the Oilers withing three at 5-2. Drew Elliott followed up less than two minutes later, making it a 5-3 game. Ryan Lautenbach scored a determined goal with 3:46 remaining to cut the Americans' lead to 5-4, hoisting the puck over Jackson Parsons while being hauled down from behind. Danny Katic halted the comeback with 15 seconds remaining, guiding the puck into the empty net, securing the 6-4 Allen win with his team-leading 25th goal of the season.

The Oilers return to the Credit Union of Texas Event Center tomorrow, March 8 for a 2:10 p.m. rubber match.

