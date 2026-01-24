Rush Game Notes: January 24, 2026 vs. Utah Grizzlies

Published on January 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, kick off the statistical second half of the season with Rodeo Night against the Utah Grizzlies Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. MST on Saturday at The Monument Ice Arena.

LAST TIME OUT

The Rapid City Rush fell to the Utah Grizzlies 5-2 at The Monument Ice Arena on Friday. Right from the drop of the puck, a fledgling Grizzlies team came out with an unconventional style, pressuring all-out and throwing caution to the wind defensively. It worked, as Utah held the Rush's power play at bay to start and came through with two goals in a span of 12 seconds in the first period. The Rush had a lifeline back in the game late in the second, trailing 2-0. Utah committed back-to-back penalties, giving Rapid City a lengthy 5-on-3. However, the Grizzlies converted on a breakaway while down two men to take a 3-0 lead. Rapid City found some life in the waning moments of the game. After their first 34 shots were turned away, Ryan Wagner and Brady Keeper scored power play goals just 1:21 apart to bring the Rush closer. Utah iced the game with an empty net, sealing a 5-2 final.

LATE LIFE ON THE POWER PLAY

After several failed chances earlier in the contest, Ryan Wagner and Brady Keeper came through with power play goals in the final three minutes of the third period last night. Wagner and Keeper each picked up a goal and an assist, while Blake Bennett assisted on both.

THEY THREW THE KITCHEN SINK

Facing a long losing streak, Utah rolled the dice repeatedly in the first two periods and came out of it with two points. The Grizzlies pressured the Rush all over the ice, but Rapid City could not make the plays needed to take control of the game.

YOU JUST NEVER KNOW IN THIS RIVALRY

Utah has always found a way to play the Rush tough, no matter the mismatch on paper between the two sides. Last night's game is up there with the Brady DeVries game, when a Rapid City native EBUG'd for the Grizzlies and won. Utah has won five of the last six games at The Monument Ice Arena, while the Rush have had similar success at the Maverik Center.

WE'VE TRULY SEEN IT ALL

Last Friday, the Cyclones scored a 190-foot own goal against the Rush. This Friday, Grizzlies defenseman Aiden Hansen-Bukata scored a 3-on-5 shorthanded goal on a breakaway. Those two events may never happen for the same team within one week of each other in the ECHL ever again.

CELEBRATING OUR STATE SPORT

Tonight is Rodeo Night presented by the Western Legacy Foundation, which makes its return after a couple years off. The Rush will wear specialty jerseys with a live auction postgame. The first edition of Rodeo Night in 2021 took home Theme Night of the Year honors across the entire ECHL.

WE'RE HALFWAY THERE

The statistical second half of the season begins tonight with the Rush just eight points outside of fourth place and some massive matchups against Utah, Allen, and Wichita on the way.

The Rapid City Rush face the Utah Grizzlies on January 23rd, 24th, and 25th at The Monument Ice Arena! Saturday, January 24th is Rodeo Night, presented by Western Legacy Foundation, with specialty jerseys and a pregame party in the Cowboy Bar. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.







ECHL Stories from January 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.