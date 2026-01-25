Utah Runs Past Rush Again

Published on January 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







Rapid City, SD - The Rapid City Rush (16-18-3) dropped their second straight game to the Utah Grizzlies (15-20-3), 6-2 at The Monument Ice Arena on Saturday.

The first period was back-and-forth. Utah opened the scoring just 90 seconds in, but Cameron Buhl responded a minute later. Brett Davis scored another game-tying goal, and the game was tied 2-2 at the first media timeout.

That would be all the scoring for Rapid City. The Grizzlies scored twice in the second period and another two in the third, a 4-0 run over the final 40 minutes. Utah converted twice on four power play attempts, while the Rush were 0-for-3 on the man advantage.

Shots were once again even throughout the game, ending up in Utah's favor, 37-36. Connor Murphy made 31 saves in the loss, while Utah's Dominic Basse won his second consecutive game.

Rapid City has now dropped five in a row, a season-long losing skid. After having not won a game in three weeks, the Grizzlies have a chance to sweep the series tomorrow afternoon on Faith and Family Night.

Next game: Sunday, January 25 vs. Utah. 4:05 p.m. MST puck drop from The Monument Ice Arena.

