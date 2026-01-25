Utah Runs Past Rush Again
Published on January 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
Rapid City, SD - The Rapid City Rush (16-18-3) dropped their second straight game to the Utah Grizzlies (15-20-3), 6-2 at The Monument Ice Arena on Saturday.
The first period was back-and-forth. Utah opened the scoring just 90 seconds in, but Cameron Buhl responded a minute later. Brett Davis scored another game-tying goal, and the game was tied 2-2 at the first media timeout.
That would be all the scoring for Rapid City. The Grizzlies scored twice in the second period and another two in the third, a 4-0 run over the final 40 minutes. Utah converted twice on four power play attempts, while the Rush were 0-for-3 on the man advantage.
Shots were once again even throughout the game, ending up in Utah's favor, 37-36. Connor Murphy made 31 saves in the loss, while Utah's Dominic Basse won his second consecutive game.
Rapid City has now dropped five in a row, a season-long losing skid. After having not won a game in three weeks, the Grizzlies have a chance to sweep the series tomorrow afternoon on Faith and Family Night.
Next game: Sunday, January 25 vs. Utah. 4:05 p.m. MST puck drop from The Monument Ice Arena.
The Rapid City Rush face the Utah Grizzlies on January 23rd, 24th, and 25th at The Monument Ice Arena! Sunday, January 25th is Faith and Family Night presented by Thrivent Financial. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.
