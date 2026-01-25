Oilers' One-Goal Comeback Spoiled by Shutout Performance by Wichita's Roddy Ross
Published on January 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
WICHITA, KS - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, fell 1-0 to the Wichita Thunder in a goaltending battle on Saturday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.
For the seventh time in the last eight games the Oilers held their opponent scores, meaning six-of-seven periods saw both teams fail to score a goal. Vyacheslav Buteyets stopped 13 shots, while Roddy Ross' first 9 halts of a 33-save shutout came in the opening 20 minutes.
Kansas native Ryan Finnegan both opened and closed the scoring 4:57 into the middle frame, winning an offensive-zone draw before firing home a feed from Michal Stinil to place the Thunder up 1-0.
The Oilers managed to outshoot the Thunder 16-15 in the final period but were unable to stuff a collection of solid chances post Wichita's rookie netminder, who held on for his first shu out win.
The Oilers aim for a second .500 two-game weekend with a 2:05 p.m. rematch with the Thunder at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas tomorrow Sunday, Jan. 25.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
--
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, or "Like" us on Facebook for more information about the Tulsa Oilers
ECHL Stories from January 24, 2026
- Fuel Defeat Bison, 3-1, on Saturday Night - Indy Fuel
- Oilers' One-Goal Comeback Spoiled by Shutout Performance by Wichita's Roddy Ross - Tulsa Oilers
- Railers Freeze Admirals Winning Streak with 6-5 Victory - Worcester Railers HC
- Shane Saves 37 in Royals Debut, Royals Split Series with Nailers, 5-2 - Reading Royals
- Knight Monsters Fall in Hard-Fought Overtime Contest to Mavericks 4-3 - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Heartlanders Score Five Unanswered to Rip Icemen, 5-1 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Stingrays Win Second Straight in Overtime, Beat Everblades 2-1 - South Carolina Stingrays
- South Carolina Stings Florida in 2-1 OT Loss - Florida Everblades
- Lions Slowed by the Mariners: Series Now Tied - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Mariners Bounce Back with 7-1 Rout of Lions - Maine Mariners
- K-Wings Defense Prevails, Best Walleye in OT - Kalamazoo Wings
- 'Clones Collect 11,164 Teddy Bears, Fall to Komets on Saturday Afternoon - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Walleye Drop Saturday Afternoon Game 2-1 in Overtime to Kalamazoo - Toledo Walleye
- Reading Gains Weekend Split in Wheeling - Wheeling Nailers
- Komets Double up Cyclones - Fort Wayne Komets
- ECHL Transactions - January 24 - ECHL
- Thunder Down Gargoyles 4-1 - Adirondack Thunder
- Tomorrow's Adirondack Thunder Away Game in Greensboro Postponed - Adirondack Thunder
- From 5,000 Acres to Our Sheet of Ice: Meet Briley Wood, the Rush's Farm Boy - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Sign Forward Henri Schreifels - Utah Grizzlies
- Forward Simon Pinard Returned on Loan by Hershey to South Carolina - South Carolina Stingrays
- Rush Game Notes: January 24, 2026 vs. Utah Grizzlies - Rapid City Rush
- Canucks (NHL & AHL) Assign Forwards Josh Bloom & Jackson Kunz to K-Wings - Kalamazoo Wings
- Blades Seek Quick Reset Agianst South Carolina - Florida Everblades
- Gargoyles Win Big to Open Affiliation Weekend - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Waugh Signs PTO with AHL's Hershey Bears - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Icemen (Lizards Kings) Score Three Goals in the Third to Earn 4-2 Win - Jacksonville Icemen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tulsa Oilers Stories
- Oilers' One-Goal Comeback Spoiled by Shutout Performance by Wichita's Roddy Ross
- Cade McNelly Nets First, Second, and Third Professional Goals as his Hat Trick Powers Oilers Past Americans
- Oilers Spoil Shut out Late but Unable to Complete Comeback Against Americans
- Oilers Announce Makeup Dates for Home and Road Games Postponed by Cba Negotiations
- Oilers Swept by Mavericks on Week