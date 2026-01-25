Oilers' One-Goal Comeback Spoiled by Shutout Performance by Wichita's Roddy Ross

WICHITA, KS - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, fell 1-0 to the Wichita Thunder in a goaltending battle on Saturday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.

For the seventh time in the last eight games the Oilers held their opponent scores, meaning six-of-seven periods saw both teams fail to score a goal. Vyacheslav Buteyets stopped 13 shots, while Roddy Ross' first 9 halts of a 33-save shutout came in the opening 20 minutes.

Kansas native Ryan Finnegan both opened and closed the scoring 4:57 into the middle frame, winning an offensive-zone draw before firing home a feed from Michal Stinil to place the Thunder up 1-0.

The Oilers managed to outshoot the Thunder 16-15 in the final period but were unable to stuff a collection of solid chances post Wichita's rookie netminder, who held on for his first shu out win.

The Oilers aim for a second .500 two-game weekend with a 2:05 p.m. rematch with the Thunder at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas tomorrow Sunday, Jan. 25.

