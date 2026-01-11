Oilers Swept by Mavericks on Week

Published on January 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, lost 5-1 ton Kansas City Mavericks at Cable Dahmer Arena on Friday night.

Justin Janicke gave Kansas City the opening lead for the first time on the week, beating Tomas Suchanek five hole with 10 seconds remaining on a power play 6:59 into the action. Josh Nelson beat Jack LaFonatine with a beautiful, in-stride glove-side snipe after corralling a lob pass from Andrei Bakanov to tie the game 1-1 with 3:43 remaining in the period. Nelson 's ninth goal of the season tied his career high in a season and Bakanov' s assist gives him at least one point in all three games in his young Oilers career.

Jackson Jutting scored 57 seconds into the middle period, burying the eventual game winner from the left wing on a two-on-one to place Kansas City up 2-1. Jimmy Glynn extended the Mavericks lead to 3-1, depositing a wraparound opportunity 4:15 into the second period. Glynn scored his second of the frame at the 15:54 mark- an in-tight glove-side finish to send the Mavericks into the third period up 4-1.

Casey Carreau closed the scoring 5-1 with 6:16 left in the contest, sweeping the puck over the line following a silky pass from Marcus Crawford.

The Oilers return home to take on the Allen Americans on Friday, Jan. 16 at the BOK Center for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.







ECHL Stories from January 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.