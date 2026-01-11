Arvanitis Shuts Door on Royals in Reading
Published on January 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Maine Mariners News Release
READING, PA - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, defeated the Reading Royals 2-0 on Saturday night at Santander Arena behind Brad Arvanitis' 33-save shutout. It was Maine's third consecutive win, ending Reading's eight-game home point streak.
After a scoreless opening period, Maine defenseman Jaxon Bellamy put a puck behind Royals goaltender Yaniv Perets about two minutes into the second, but the goal was called back for goaltender interference. Not deterred, the Mariners found the opening tally soon after, when Sebastian Vidmar buried James Marooney's rebound at 3:19.
The Mariners tacked on an insurance goal early in the third, when Linus Hemstrom's shot dribbled past Perets at 4:14 of the final frame. Brad Arvanitis was busy in the third, facing 16 shots, but locking it down for a total of 33 saves in the game. The shutout was the second of his ECHL career, as he earned his third win of the season, and first since November 29th.
The Mariners (14-10-4-1) and Royals wrap up their weekend series with a 3 PM faceoff on Sunday afternoon at Santander Arena. The Mariners return to Cross Insurance Arena next weekend for games on Friday, January 16th and Saturday, January 17th against the Worcester Railers. Friday is a 7:15 PM faceoff and is "Hockey Fights Cancer Night," featuring auctions for the Maine Children's Cancer program. Saturday is the second and final "Pirates Night," presented by Camden National Bank, as the Mariners once again honor their predecessors for a 6 PM puck drop.
Tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. Ticket packages and group discounts are also available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, filling out an inquiry form at MarinersOfMaine.com, or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.
