Tahoe Battles Their Way to a 6-2 Victory to Conclude Military Weekend
Published on January 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release
STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, defeated the Utah Grizzlies on Saturday night, 6-2, to earn a series victory.
In the first period, Tahoe jumped out early thanks to a pair of goals from Knight Monsters alternate captain Jake McGrew and defenseman Nate Kallen to make it 2-0 in the first half of the frame, in the final five minutes, Utah would cut the lead to 1 with a goal from Colby Enns to give Tahoe a 2-1 lead after one.
In the middle frame, Tahoe pulled away, the troops rallied for a trio of unanswered goals in the period as captain Luke Adam, alternate captain Anthony Collins, and Trent Swick all tallied goals to put the Knight Monsters up 5-1 heading into the final period.
In the third, Kallen scored his second of the night to extend the lead to 6-1. Although Utah would get a late goal from Reed Lebster, the Knight Monsters still cruised away with a 6-2 victory and a series win against Utah, taking the first two games of a three-game series.
Jordan Papirny was outstanding in net, as he stopped 51 of 53 Utah shots in the victory. The win marked Papirny's 100th North American pro game with 86 in the ECHL, and 14 in the AHL.
The Knight Monsters return home on Sunday, January 11, 2026, to take on the Utah Grizzlies at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is at 3:00 pm, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 2:50 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.
#DareToDescend
