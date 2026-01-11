Stingrays Edge out Swamp Rabbits in Close Matchup

Published on January 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, SC - Jake Murray got the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on the board early, and Cam Hausinger extended his point streak to five straight games, but the South Carolina Stingrays, propelled on the goal-and-assist nights of Stan Cooley and Simon Pinard, snuck away with a 2-1 win on Saturday night.

Murray got the Swamp Rabbits on the board early, following the first of four fights on the night between the rivals (John Parker-Jones and Justin Nachbaur squared off 1:25 in). At 4:11, Patrick Polino entered the zone and rifled a cross-ice pass to Cam Hausinger, who waited for options. Hausinger identified Murray entering down the middle, hit him in the slot, and Murray finished with a wrister passed Stingrays goalie Garin Bjorklund, giving the Swamp Rabbits a 1-0 lead. Hausinger later fought Kyler Kupka, the game's second fight, at the end of the first.

The Stingrays answered over the midway point of regulation, the first of two sequences where Simon Pinard and Stan Cooley linked up. With 7:51 left in the second, Jacob Modry brilliantly blocked Cooley's shot in the slot, but the rebound came right back to his tape immediately. Cooley slipped a quick shot past Swamp Rabbits net-minder Isaiah Saville transitioning to his near post, squaring the game at 1-1 (Pinard had the lone assist). The final two fights of the game at the end of the second featured Patrick Polino popping Jordan Klimek, and Josh Atkinson submitting Romain Rodzinski, but the latter two were assessed additional game misconducts, prompting their removal from the game prior to the third.

Pinard ultimately got the Stingrays ahead early in the final frame, eventually riding it to the win. At 6:32, Pinard snagged a rebound off of Saville in the net-front, out lasted the goaltender, and tucked it home to give the Stingrays a 2-1 advantage (Cooley and Connor Moore assisted). Looking to mount a comeback, the Swamp Rabbits efforts were cut short via a late penalty, which helped the Stingrays to their 2-1 victory.

Isaiah Saville, making his first start for the Swamp Rabbits since November 12th, stopped 27 of 29 shots on his net (3-3-0-0).

The Swamp Rabbits now briefly take to the road again, playing against the Savannah Ghost Pirates in a morning game. Puck drop on Tuesday, January 13th, is slated for 10:30am EST at Enmarket Arena.







ECHL Stories from January 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.