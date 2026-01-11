Stingrays Edge out Swamp Rabbits in Close Matchup
Published on January 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, SC - Jake Murray got the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on the board early, and Cam Hausinger extended his point streak to five straight games, but the South Carolina Stingrays, propelled on the goal-and-assist nights of Stan Cooley and Simon Pinard, snuck away with a 2-1 win on Saturday night.
Murray got the Swamp Rabbits on the board early, following the first of four fights on the night between the rivals (John Parker-Jones and Justin Nachbaur squared off 1:25 in). At 4:11, Patrick Polino entered the zone and rifled a cross-ice pass to Cam Hausinger, who waited for options. Hausinger identified Murray entering down the middle, hit him in the slot, and Murray finished with a wrister passed Stingrays goalie Garin Bjorklund, giving the Swamp Rabbits a 1-0 lead. Hausinger later fought Kyler Kupka, the game's second fight, at the end of the first.
The Stingrays answered over the midway point of regulation, the first of two sequences where Simon Pinard and Stan Cooley linked up. With 7:51 left in the second, Jacob Modry brilliantly blocked Cooley's shot in the slot, but the rebound came right back to his tape immediately. Cooley slipped a quick shot past Swamp Rabbits net-minder Isaiah Saville transitioning to his near post, squaring the game at 1-1 (Pinard had the lone assist). The final two fights of the game at the end of the second featured Patrick Polino popping Jordan Klimek, and Josh Atkinson submitting Romain Rodzinski, but the latter two were assessed additional game misconducts, prompting their removal from the game prior to the third.
Pinard ultimately got the Stingrays ahead early in the final frame, eventually riding it to the win. At 6:32, Pinard snagged a rebound off of Saville in the net-front, out lasted the goaltender, and tucked it home to give the Stingrays a 2-1 advantage (Cooley and Connor Moore assisted). Looking to mount a comeback, the Swamp Rabbits efforts were cut short via a late penalty, which helped the Stingrays to their 2-1 victory.
Isaiah Saville, making his first start for the Swamp Rabbits since November 12th, stopped 27 of 29 shots on his net (3-3-0-0).
The Swamp Rabbits now briefly take to the road again, playing against the Savannah Ghost Pirates in a morning game. Puck drop on Tuesday, January 13th, is slated for 10:30am EST at Enmarket Arena.
ECHL Stories from January 10, 2026
- Perets Stops 30, Royals Shut out by Mariners, 2-0 - Reading Royals
- Stingrays Edge out Swamp Rabbits in Close Matchup - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Stingrays Win Fourth Straight with 2-1 Victory over Greenville - South Carolina Stingrays
- Walleye Drop Close 3-2 Contest at the Huntington Center to Fort Wayne - Toledo Walleye
- Ghost Pirates Ride to Fifth Straight Win, Edge Gladiators 3-2 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Americans Win 5-4 in a Shootout - Allen Americans
- Lions Fall to One of the ECHL's Top Teams - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Nailers Earn Fantastic Win in the 304 - Wheeling Nailers
- IceCats Complete Comeback with 3-2 Overtime Victory - Worcester Railers HC
- Komets Win at Toledo - Fort Wayne Komets
- Worcester Steals 3-2 Overtime Win from Florida - Florida Everblades
- Thunder Fall to Admirals 4-3 in OT - Adirondack Thunder
- Arvanitis Shuts Door on Royals in Reading - Maine Mariners
- Oilers Swept by Mavericks on Week - Tulsa Oilers
- K-Wings Honor Canucks, Down Heartlanders Saturday at Home - Kalamazoo Wings
- ECHL Transactions - January 10 - ECHL
- Stewart Scores for Iowa, But Young Guides Wings to 2-1 Win - Iowa Heartlanders
- Royals Sign Andrew Kurapov & Zach Bannister to SPC's - Reading Royals
- South Carolina Adds Forward Ryan Hunter - South Carolina Stingrays
- Mavericks Stack 8 Game Win Streak - Kansas City Mavericks
- Grizzlies Gameday: Utah at Tahoe - January 10, 2026 - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Icemen Acquire Forward David Jankowski from Norfolk - Jacksonville Icemen
- Rush Game Notes: January 10, 2026 vs. Indy Fuel - Rapid City Rush
- Blades Looking for Another Win in Worcester - Florida Everblades
- Game Day Preview: Series Shifts to Kansas - Allen Americans
- Burns' Big Night Leads Blades to 4-1 Win - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greenville Swamp Rabbits Stories
- Stingrays Edge out Swamp Rabbits in Close Matchup
- Swamp Rabbits Engage in Flurry of Transactions Ahead of Weekend
- TrueTimber Named "Official Camo" Sponsor of the Swamp Rabbits
- Initial Driver Lineup Announced for 4th Annual "NASCAR Night"
- Swamp Rabbits Sweep Brief Road Swing, Blast Orlando 5-1