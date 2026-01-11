Americans Win 5-4 in a Shootout

Wichita, Kansas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, continued their four-game series on Saturday night in Wichita and for the second time this season at Intrust Bank Arena the Americans would need a shootout to claim victory by a score of 5-4.

The Americans jumped on the board first. Colton Hargrove in on a two-on-one with Colby McAuley passed the puck across to McAuley who buried the shot for his 11th goal of the season to put Allen up 1-0. The Americans added to their lead later in the period as a four-minute power play gave the Americans the man advantage, and it was Danny Katic deflecting home a Sam Sedley shot to make it 2-0 Allen. The Thunder tied the game two minutes later on a goal by Michal Stinil, his seventh of the year to make it a 2-1 game after the first period of action.

The Thunder tied the game 43 seconds into the second period on a goal by Declan Smith. Allen regained the lead after a Wichita penalty gave the Americans a power play. Hank Crone fired a one-timer into the Thunder net for his eighth of the season. Wichita tied it again later in the period on a goal by Nico Sommerville. That's the way the period ended with the Americans holding a one-shot advantage 19-18.

The two teams exchanged goals in the third period. Kyle Crnkovic for Wichita, and Brayden Watts for Allen. The game remained tied and needed overtime to settle the score.

After the seven minutes of overtime expired, a shootout would be needed to crown a winner. It would go four rounds before Danny Katic would bury the puck to give the Americans the two points and extend the Allen winning streak to four games. With the win Allen improves to 18-12-3-0.

The Americans and Thunder close out a four-game series on Sunday afternoon at 2:05 PM.

They Said it"

Steve Martinson: " A frustrating game tonight at times but we ended up with two power play goals and shut their power play down to get the win."

Three Stars:

1. ALN - D. Katic

2. WIC - D. Smith

3. ALN - H. Crone







