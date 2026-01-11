Ghost Pirates Ride to Fifth Straight Win, Edge Gladiators 3-2

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, earned their fifth consecutive victory with a 3-2 win over the Atlanta Gladiators on Saturday night at Enmarket Arena during Ghost Riders Night.

Savannah opened the scoring 2:44 into the game when Noah Carroll fired a shot through traffic from the left side to give the Ghost Pirates a 1-0 lead. Dennis Cesana and Bryce Brodzinski recorded the assists.

The Ghost Pirates extended their lead at the 6:59 mark of the first period as Liam Walsh tipped in a point shot from Evan Nause to make it 2-0. Nick Granowicz picked up the secondary assist.

Atlanta answered late in the opening frame when Jack O'Brien followed up his own rebound with 1:29 remaining to cut the deficit to 2-1. Carson Denomie assisted on the goal.

Savannah regained a two-goal cushion in the second period on the power play when Nicholas Zabaneh deflected a shot from Logan Drevitch past the goaltender to make it 3-1. Will Riedell earned the secondary assist on the lone goal of the period.

The Gladiators pulled within one at 8:10 of the third period as Peter Morgan scored on a backhand, trimming the lead to 3-2. Ryan Nolan and Ethan Scardina were credited with the assists.

Savannah held off Atlanta down the stretch, successfully killing a penalty in the final six minutes and defending against an extra attacker to secure the victory. The win marked the Ghost Pirates' fifth straight, tying a franchise record.

Vinnie Purpura earned the win in net for Savannah, stopping 25 of 27 shots. T.J. Semptimphelter made 26 saves on 29 shots for Atlanta.

The Ghost Pirates return to action Tuesday morning for a School Day Game against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Puck drop is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. ET. The game will be streamed live on FloHockey and broadcast on Mixlr. Tickets and additional information on upcoming games are available at ghostpirateshockey.com.







