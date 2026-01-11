McKay, Bison Blank Cyclones

January 10, 2026

Bloomington, Ill. - Dryden McKay recorded a 34-save shutout and Lou-Felix Denis scored two powerplay goals in a 5-0 Bloomington Bison win over the Cincinnati Cyclones at Grossinger Motors Arena on Saturday evening.

Intense physical play started nearly from the opening puck drop and the Bison were awarded an early powerplay chance just over two minutes in. Numerous chances were generated but the Cyclones killed off the penalty. Bloomington hemmed Cincinnati in its own zone and after a Cincinnati rush broke up the lopsided play, Jesper Solomon-Frisell scored a breakaway goal to give Bloomington a 1-0 lead exactly 10 minutes in from Mikhail Abramov and Nikita Sedov. McKay had a strong first frame and stopped all 13 shots he faced, including one-on-one chances and lateral blocks. Bloomington took a penalty of its own and completed the kill before Brenden Datema drew a double-minor penalty and sent the Bison to back-to-back powerplays. Denis netted his first powerplay goal after driving toward the net from the slot and faking out the goaltender with three minutes remaining. Riku Ishida earned his first point back since returning from injury, and Datema picked up the other assist. Denis scored again with 25 seconds left in the frame on a one-timer from Shane Ott and Solomon-Frisell to give Bloomington a 3-0 lead heading into the second period.

McKay stayed strong to begin the middle stanza and turned away rebound tries as the Cyclones tried to create offense. Following a post-save by McKay, chaos ensued and multiple fights broke out at 8:32 of the period. After, the game resumed four-on-four, and eventually resulted in a three-minute powerplay for the Bison. Ott dished a no-look, backhand pass to a streaking Sedov, who potted Bloomington's fourth goal of the night just over nine minutes in while four-on-four. Chongmin Lee earned the secondary assist. Parker Gavlas put the home squad up 5-0 with six minutes remaining in the period after the powerplay concluded, but before Cincinnati could exit the zone from Chris Ortiz. McKay concluded the frame making two highlight saves, including a full-extension splits stop with about a minute remaining.

Bloomington defended its lead, and McKay made 12 saves through the final period. The Bison killed off two more minors in the period and the netminder recorded the team's first shutout of the season.

