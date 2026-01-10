Icemen Acquire Forward David Jankowski from Norfolk

January 10, 2026

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has acquired forward David Jankowski from the Norfolk Admirals in exchange for future considerations.

Jankowski, 28, joins the Icemen from Norfolk where he posted eight points (1g, 7a) in 19 games this season. The 6-1, 181-pound center played the two previous seasons with the Wheeling Nailers where he posted back-to-back identical 37-point seasons (11g, 26a), totaling 74 points (22g, 52a) from 2023-2025.

Prior to his professional career, Jankowski played one season at Michigan Tech, logging nine points in 28 games. From 2018-2022, the Dundas, Ontario resident played four seasons at the St. Lawrence University (ECAC) where he registered 53 career points.

Jankowski is expected to be available when the Icemen travel to Orlando tonight to take on the Solar Bears at 7:00 p.m.

