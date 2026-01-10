Rush Game Notes: January 10, 2026 vs. Indy Fuel

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, continue their three-in-three against the Indy Fuel on First Responders Night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. MST on Saturday at The Monument Ice Arena.

LAST TIME OUT

Connor Murphy made 46 saves on 47 shots, and Ryan Chyzowski scored a timely third-period goal as the Rapid City Rush defeated the Indy Fuel, 3-1, at The Monument Ice Arena on Friday. The Fuel had the early jump in shots and possession, with the Rush recording their first shot 13 minutes into the game. However, Ryan Wagner deflected home a power play goal to open the scoring late in the first. Indy's Sahil Panwar tied the game just 27 seconds later. With under nine minutes remaining in the third, Chyzowski threw a puck on net from behind the goal line. It hit the right hip of Mitchell Weeks, then bounced over the goal line to give Rapid City a 2-1 lead. Indy earned a power play in the final two minutes but failed to score. Rasmus Ekström, who took the penalty, escaped the box, stripped Indy's defenseman of possession, then led Brett Davis to the empty net for the game-ender.

MURPH BEING MURPH

Connor Murphy made a season-high 46 saves in last night's win, the second straight game he has recorded at least 45 saves in a victory. Since the holiday break, Murphy is 3-1 with a .946 save percentage, one of his best stretches ever as a pro.

CHYZ BURIES AGAIN

Ryan Chyzowski picked up a two-point night and scored a goal for the third consecutive game, bringing his team-leading total to 15. That is just three goals behind the ECHL leader, Idaho's Brendan Hoffmann. He has also scored the game-winning goal in back-to-back contests.

A MEMORABLE NIGHT FOR PAULSY

Rush defenseman Chase Pauls' father, Jason, will read the starting lineup to the team and drop the ceremonial puck tonight. Jason is the longtime fire chief in Osler, Saskatchewan, and has been a first responder for 27 years. Needless to say, Chase has a lot of fans back home as the only ECHL player ever to come from Osler.

THAT'S PRETTY EFFICIENT

The Rush scored three goals on just 16 shots last night, but their power play was even more efficient: Ryan Chyzowski's PPG was the only power play shot of the night, a 100% shooting percentage. Rapid City now has four power play goals in four games since the holiday break.

DOING MORE WITH LESS

The Rush have totaled 22 shots or fewer seven times this season, but hold a 4-2-1 record in those games, including their last two games. Rapid City has outshot their opponent just 10 times in 31 games so far, but their 11 wins while being outshot are tied for third-most in the ECHL.

MAKING THE PPGs COUNT

The Rush have scored just 11 power play goals this season, but those victories on special teams have resulted in wins: Rapid City is 7-1-1 when scoring a power play goal and 7-5-1 when not allowing a goal on their penalty kill.

COUPLE CALL-UPS

With the Rush down some players for this series, Dave Smith called up two players from the SPHL. Forward Ryan Kuzmich flew in from Knoxville and made his debut last night. Defenseman Doug Scott of Birmingham will play his first game today.

The Rapid City Rush are back in town for three can't-miss nights of hockey on January 9th, 10th, and 11th against the Indy Fuel. Catch Nugget's Birthday, First Responders Night, and Sensory Friendly Night at The Monument Ice Arena.







