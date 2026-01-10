South Carolina Adds Forward Ryan Hunter

Published on January 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliates of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced that they have agreed to terms with forward Ryan Hunter.

Hunter, 24, comes to the Stingrays after skating in 23 games this season with the Columbus River Dragons of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL). The 6-foot-2, 185 pound forward has 37 points (21g, 16a) for Columbus this year. His 21 goals rank second in the FPHL.

The Toronto, Ontario native spent a majority of last season with Columbus while also skating in eight games in the SPHL for the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs and the Peoria Rivermen, adding three points (1g, 2a). With the River Dragons a season ago, Hunter tallied 52 points (26g, 26a) in 44 games. He was teammates with current Stingrays forward, Scott Docherty.

The forward broke into professional hockey with Columbus during the 2022-23 season, skating in two games. In his first full season during the 2023-24 season, Hunter was named the FPHL's Rookie of the Year after striking for 75 points (26g, 46a) in 52 games for the River Dragons. In his FPHL career, he has 164 points (76g, 88a) in 121 games.

The Stingrays return to action tonight as they make another trip to the Upstate to see the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Puck drop is slated for 7:05 p.m. from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

____

South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Friday, January 16th, against the Savannah Ghost Pirates at 7:05 p.m.







ECHL Stories from January 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.