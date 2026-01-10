ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

Published on January 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Saturday announced that Adirondack's Daniel Amesbury has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #487, Norfolk at Adirondack, on Jan. 9.

Amesbury is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his game misconduct aggressor at 13:47 of the third period.

Amesbury will miss Adirondack's games vs. Norfolk tonight (Jan. 10), vs. Trois-Rivières (Jan. 16) and at Trois-Rivières (Jan. 17).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.







ECHL Stories from January 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.