Game Day Preview: Series Shifts to Kansas

Published on January 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans face off with the Wichita Thunder

Wichita, Kansas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), resume their long series tonight at Intrust Bank Arena. The Americans have taken the first two games of the series. Game time is 6:05 PM

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 5:45 PM CST

Puck Drop: 6:05 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Social Media Updates: Alyssa Santos

Next Home Game: Friday, January 30th vs Rapid City Rush 7:10 PM

Great Start: The Americans had a better start on Friday night than they did on Wednesday, when they trailed 3-0 after the first period. The Americans flipped the script jumping on the board with two first period goals. Sam Sedley (Brayden Watts and Spencer Asuchak) with his third of the season and Colton Hargrove (Sam Sedley and Danny Katic) with his seventh of the year to give Allen a 2-0 lead after one period. Ty Prefontaine (Michael Gildon and Brad Morrison) scored for the second game in a row netting his third goal of the year to make it a 3-0 lead. Colby McAuley (Kevin Gursoy and Colton Hargrove) put a bow on the victory with his 10th of the season in the final frame. The Americans despite being outshot 42-31 have taken the first two games of the four-game weekend series.

Tendeck For the Win: Americans starter David Tendeck with a perfect night between the pipes stopping all 42 shots he faced in a 4-0 victory over the Wichita Thunder on Friday night in Allen. The shutout was Tendeck's second of the season. It was the third by an Americans goalie as Marco Costanini had the other.

Hargrove on Fire: Americans Captain Colton Hargrove had his third straight multi-point game with a goal and an assist in the Americans shutout win over Wichita. Hargrove has seven points in his last three games.

Americans and Thunder Head-to-Head: The Americans are a perfect 4-0 against the Wichita Thunder this season after a 4-0 win on Friday night. Allen is 3-0 on home ice and 1-0 at Intrust Bank Arena.

New Faces: The Americans added two players to the roster on Friday with the signing of forward Timofey Spitserov, and defenseman Michael Greco. Both players saw action on Friday. Greco finished the game a +1. Spitserov finished even

Comparing Allen and Wichita

Allen Americans

Overall: 17-12-3-0

Home: 10-4-1-0

Away: 7-8-2-0

Last 10: 7-3-0-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Points: (30) Brayden Watts

Goals: (13) Danny Katic and Brayden Watts

Power Play Goals: (4) Danny Katic

Assists: (22) Sam Sedley

Power Play Assists: (14) Sam Sedley

+/- (+11) Colton Hargrove and Sam Sedley

PIM's (67) Braidan Simmons-Fischer

Wichita Thunder:

Overall: 13-13-3-2

Home: 7-4-2-2

Away: 6-9-1-0

Last 10: 4-5-1-0

Wichita Thunder Leaders:

Points: (33) Kyle Crnkovic

Goals: (15) Kyle Crnkovic

Power Play Goals: (6) Kyle Crnkovic

Assists: (19) Noah Beck

Power Play Assists: (9) Noah Beck

+/-: (+7) Jack Bar

PIM's (46) Lucas Vanroboys

