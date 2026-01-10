Game Day Preview: Series Shifts to Kansas
Published on January 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Wichita, Kansas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), resume their long series tonight at Intrust Bank Arena. The Americans have taken the first two games of the series. Game time is 6:05 PM
Allen Americans Tonight:
Pregame Show: 5:45 PM CST
Puck Drop: 6:05 PM CST
Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV
Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7
On the Call: Tommy Daniels
Social Media Updates: Alyssa Santos
Next Home Game: Friday, January 30th vs Rapid City Rush 7:10 PM
Great Start: The Americans had a better start on Friday night than they did on Wednesday, when they trailed 3-0 after the first period. The Americans flipped the script jumping on the board with two first period goals. Sam Sedley (Brayden Watts and Spencer Asuchak) with his third of the season and Colton Hargrove (Sam Sedley and Danny Katic) with his seventh of the year to give Allen a 2-0 lead after one period. Ty Prefontaine (Michael Gildon and Brad Morrison) scored for the second game in a row netting his third goal of the year to make it a 3-0 lead. Colby McAuley (Kevin Gursoy and Colton Hargrove) put a bow on the victory with his 10th of the season in the final frame. The Americans despite being outshot 42-31 have taken the first two games of the four-game weekend series.
Tendeck For the Win: Americans starter David Tendeck with a perfect night between the pipes stopping all 42 shots he faced in a 4-0 victory over the Wichita Thunder on Friday night in Allen. The shutout was Tendeck's second of the season. It was the third by an Americans goalie as Marco Costanini had the other.
Hargrove on Fire: Americans Captain Colton Hargrove had his third straight multi-point game with a goal and an assist in the Americans shutout win over Wichita. Hargrove has seven points in his last three games.
Americans and Thunder Head-to-Head: The Americans are a perfect 4-0 against the Wichita Thunder this season after a 4-0 win on Friday night. Allen is 3-0 on home ice and 1-0 at Intrust Bank Arena.
New Faces: The Americans added two players to the roster on Friday with the signing of forward Timofey Spitserov, and defenseman Michael Greco. Both players saw action on Friday. Greco finished the game a +1. Spitserov finished even
Comparing Allen and Wichita
Allen Americans
Overall: 17-12-3-0
Home: 10-4-1-0
Away: 7-8-2-0
Last 10: 7-3-0-0
Allen Americans Leaders:
Points: (30) Brayden Watts
Goals: (13) Danny Katic and Brayden Watts
Power Play Goals: (4) Danny Katic
Assists: (22) Sam Sedley
Power Play Assists: (14) Sam Sedley
+/- (+11) Colton Hargrove and Sam Sedley
PIM's (67) Braidan Simmons-Fischer
Wichita Thunder:
Overall: 13-13-3-2
Home: 7-4-2-2
Away: 6-9-1-0
Last 10: 4-5-1-0
Wichita Thunder Leaders:
Points: (33) Kyle Crnkovic
Goals: (15) Kyle Crnkovic
Power Play Goals: (6) Kyle Crnkovic
Assists: (19) Noah Beck
Power Play Assists: (9) Noah Beck
+/-: (+7) Jack Bar
PIM's (46) Lucas Vanroboys
