Komets Win at Toledo
Published on January 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
The Komets traveled to Toledo on Saturday with a chance to grab a share of first place in the Central Division.
After a scoreless first period, the stalemate was broken when Austin Magera beat Toledo netminder Nolan LaLonde at 2:58 with a lone assist going to Jalen Smereck. Toledo knotted the game as Will Hillman lifted a shot over the shoulder of Sam Jonsson to tie the match at 8:33. The teams traded scores in the second half of the frame. Anthony Petruzzelli scored at 15:42, only to be followed by a Sam Craggs goal at 17:37 to tie the game after two periods.
The two rivals continued to battle in the third period with Alex Aleardi scoring at 16:42 to put the Komets back on top. With no lead safe at the Huntington Center, the Walleye pressed with an exposed net, but the Komets hung on for the 3-2 win. Jonsson took home the victory, making 20 saves.
