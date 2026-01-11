Preview: Royals vs. Mariners, January 11th - Game 34/72
Published on January 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (16-13-4-0, 36 pts), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, conclude a three-game home series against the Maine Mariners (14-10-4-1, 33 pts) on Sunday, January 11th at 3:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.
The home game features a Winter Olympics promotional game $1 KIDS TICKETS and $3 popcorn, nachos and 12oz beer (at select locations on concourse).
Royals Right Now:
The Royals enter Game 34 of the regular season having dropped their last four games (0-2-2) with a point in three of their last five games (1-2-2), seven of their last 10 games (5-3-2-0) and 20 of their 33 games this season (16-13-4-0). Prior to the series opener overtime loss to Maine, 4-3, Reading took three of a possible six points in a three-game series against Norfolk with a win in Reading on Wednesday, December 31st, 2-1 before losses in Norfolk on Friday in overtime, 4-3, and Saturday in regulation, 5-1.
At home, the Royals have earned a point in eight of their last nine games (7-1-1). On the road, the Royals have dropped seven-straight games (0-6-1), with a win in one of their last ten road affairs (1-7-2) and six wins in their 16 road games overall (6-7-3).
Forward Carson Golder leads the Royals in goals (13), points (26) while Ben Meehan leads the Royals in assists (15).
Previous Game Recap
Scouting the Mariners:
Maine has opened their regular season at 14-10-4-1, 33 points through 29 games played with three-straight wins after dropping the prior six games to the win streak. Before the two victories over Reading, the Mariners defeated Trois-Rivières, 6-2, on Sunday, January 4th after suffering a series sweep to Adirondack with one of a possible six points earned.
ECHL affiliates to the Boston Bruins (NHL) and Providence Bruins (AHL), Maine is led by first-year head coach in Maine, 5th in the ECHL overall Rick Kowalsky (149-131-31) who was a class of 2017 ECHL Hall of Fame inductee, AHL Coach of the Year in 2016 with the Albany Devils (2015-16) and ECHL Coach of the Year with the Trenton Devils (2008-09). As a player, he was a two-time ECHL All-Star and hoisted the Kelly Cup in his final season with Trenton Titans, as the team's captain, in 2005.
-
