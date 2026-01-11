Stewart Scores for Iowa, But Young Guides Wings to 2-1 Win

Kalamazoo, MI - Thomas Stewart scored in the final minute of the second period for the Iowa Heartlanders to tie the game, but the Kalamazoo Wings beat Iowa, 2-1, Saturday at the Wings Event Center. Kalamazoo's Ty Young made 34 saves and stopped Iowa's final 12 shots to best the Heartlanders. Iowa netminder William Rousseau made 27 saves (2 GA) in defeat.

Andre Ghantous broke the tie 52 seconds into the third frame off a redirected shot, giving the Wings the lead for good.

Ryan Cox opened the scoring 8:50 into the second period, putting the Wings ahead, 1-0. With 22 seconds left in the frame, Cameron Butler found Stewart in the slot. He blasted a shot past Young, evening the score with 21 seconds left in the second.

The Heartlanders wrap up their three-in-three weekend tomorrow at 2:00 p.m. in Kalamazoo. Iowa is next at home for three home games Jan. 14, Jan. 16 and Jan. 17, their first home games in a month. Tickets start at $10. Fri., Jan. 16 at 7:00 p.m. is Education Appreciation Day pres. by MidWestOne Bank vs. Toledo. Sat., Jan. 17 is Dash's Birthday Party pres. by Firehouse Subs against Toledo.







