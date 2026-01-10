Grizzlies Gameday: Utah at Tahoe - January 10, 2026

Published on January 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







Utah Grizzlies (13-15-3, 29 points, .468 point %) @ Tahoe Knight Monsters (19-12-1-2, 41 points, .603 point %)

Date: January 10, 2026 Venue: Tahoe Blue Event Center Game Time: 8:05 pm

Streaming: FloHockey - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/14324289-2026-utah-grizzlies-vs-tahoe-knight-monsters

Audio: Grizzlies YouTube channel. - https://www.youtube.com/@THEUTAHGRIZZLIES

Next Game: January 11, 2026 - Utah at Tahoe. Tahoe Blue Event Center. 4:05 pm.

Next Home Game: January 16, 2026, Kansas City at Utah. Maverik Center. 7:10 pm.

Every Grizzlies game can be streamed on FloHockey and audio coverage is available on the Grizzlies YouTube channel. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Saturday's Matchup

It's the second of a three-game series between Utah and Tahoe. Utah has a standings point in 5 of their last 8 games. The Grizzlies have been a solid road team this season with a record of 10-8-2 away from home. It's the eighth of a nine-game road trip for the Grizzlies. Utah has 199 shots on goal in their last 5 games. Grizzlies are 5-3-1 on Saturdays this season. Colby Enns is a +6 in his last 9 games. Danny Dzhaniyev leads all league rookies with 28 points (12g, 16a). Dzhaniyev is second in the league with 120 shots on goal. Dzhaniyev and Aiden Hansen-Bukata are each tied for second among rookies with 16 assists. Reed Lebster is tied for third with 16 goals. Hansen-Bukata and Neil Shea each has an assist in 4 straight games.

Games This Week

Friday, January 9, 2026 - Utah 3 Tahoe 6 - Danny Dzhaniyev, John Gelatt and Reed Lebster each scored a goal for Utah. The Grizz were 1 for 3 on the power play and 1 for 1 on the penalty kill. Utah outshot Tahoe 34-23. Devon Paliani had 2 goals and 1 assist for Tahoe.

Saturday - Utah at Tahoe. 8:00 pm. Tahoe Blue Event Center.

Sunday, January 11, 2026 - Utah at Tahoe. 4:00 pm. Tahoe Blue Event Center.

All Times Mountain.

Games Next Week

Friday, January 16, 2026 - Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm.

Saturday, January 17, 2026 - Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm.

Sunday, January 18, 2026 - Kansas City at Utah. 3:10 pm.

Saige Weinstein Recalled to AHL's Colorado Eagles

Defenseman Saige Weinstein has been recalled to the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Weinstein has appeared in 26 games with Utah this season, scoring 2 assists. Weinstein is on an NHL contract with the Colorado Avalanche.

Grizzlies Among League Leaders

Reed Lebster is tied for third in the league with 16 goals and tied for third in game winning goals (4). Danny Dzhaniyev is second in the league in shots on goal (120). Dzhaniyev leads all rookies in points (28) and is tied for second in assists (16). Aiden Hansen-Bukata is tied for second among rookies with 16 assists as well as 8 power play assists.

Player Notes

Maxim Barbashev registered his first two goal game as a pro, capped off with the overtime game winner on Dec. 31. He took a career high 6 shots at Tulsa on December 21. Barbashev scored his first multiple point game as a pro with 1 goal and 1 assist at KC on December 19. Barbashev is a +4 in his last 8 games and has 6 points (3g, 3a) in his last 7 games.

Dominic Basse made his Grizzlies and league debut on Jan. 2, saving 31 of 38.

Aiden Hansen-Bukata is tied for second among rookies with 16 assists and is tied for 2nd with 8 power play assists. AHB has an assist in 4 straight games.

Reilly Connors has 5 points (3g, 2a) and 19 shots in his last 5 games. Connors had 1 goal and 2 assists at Tulsa on Dec. 21.

Danny Dzhaniyev leads all rookies with 28 points (12g, 16a). Dzhaniyev has 2 hat tricks on the season (Oct. 30 vs Jacksonville, Dec. 21 at Tulsa). Dzhaniyev leads Utah with 8 multiple point games. Dzhaniyev had 15 points (7g, 8a) in his last 13 games. Danny is second in the league with 120 shots on goal.

Colby Enns is a +6 in his last 9 games. Enns leads Utah in plus/minus (+7).

Christophe Fillion has 2 goals in 10 games for Utah. His first pro goal was a game winner at Tulsa on Nov. 22.

Christian Felton has a point in 4 of his last 11 games. Felton was out of the lineup on January 9.

Evan Friesen has a point in 7 of his last 10 games (5g, 4a). Friesen had 1 goal and 2 assists at Tulsa on Dec. 21. Friesen was a +6 in 10 games in December. Friesen had 7 shots in the first period on Jan. 3.

Noah Ganske had 2 assists and was a +4 at KC on Dec. 19.

John Gelatt scored 2 goals and was a +2 on Jan. 2. Gelatt has a point in 6 of his last 13 games. Gelatt scored a second period goal on Jan. 9.

Tyler Gratton has a point in 13 of 25 games this season. Gratton had 8 points (3g, 5a) in 8 games in November.

Shawn Kennedy made his Grizzlies debut on Jan. 9 and had 2 shots on goal.

Rilen Kovacevic last played on Nov. 15 at Idaho. Kovacevic leads Utah with 37 penalty minutes.

Reed Lebster leads Utah with 16 goals (tied for 3rd in the league) and is among league leaders with 4 game winning goals. Lebster led Utah with 6 goals in December. Lebster was Utah's leader in the 2025 calendar year in games (71), Goals (27), Assists (28) and shots (194). Lebster has a goal in 5 of his last 8 games.

Luke Manning (1g, 6a) has 7 points in his last 5 games. Manning has missed the last 6 games due to injury.

Jack Ricketts has a point in 15 of his last 25 games. Ricketts has 10 points (3g, 7a) in his last 11 games.

Luc Salem has 1 goal and 6 assists this season.

Neil Shea has a point in 17 of his last 20 games. Shea has 57 shots on goal in his last 13 games. Shea is a +7 in his last 9 games. Shea has a point in 19 of 25 games this season.

Robbie Stucker has 7 points (1g, 6a) in his last 8 games. Stucker is a +4 in his last 8 games. Stucker was a +3 on Jan. 2.

Stepan Timofeyev scored 1 goal, 3 assists and was a +4 at Tulsa on Dec. 21. Timofeyev scored 2 goals and 1 assist at Allen on December 6. Timo had 2 assists on Dec. 31. Stepan has 10 points (3g, 7a) in his last 13 games.

Dylan Wells leads Utah with 7 wins this season.

Avery Winslow has appeared in 7 games this season and has 2 shots on goal. Winslow last played on December 6 at Allen.

Team Notes

Grizzlies have a third period goal in 13 of their last 14 games. Utah has 22 third period goals in their last 14 games. Utah scored 6 goals in the third period at Tulsa on December 21. That's the most Utah has scored in the third period of a game in team history. Utah has shutouts from 3 different goaltenders (Dylan Wells, Kyle Keyser, Kasimir Kaskisuo). The last time the Grizzlies had 3 goalies get a shutout in the same season was the 2015-16 season. It's the third time in Utah's ECHL era where they have had a season where 3 goalies each got a shutout. Utah is 37 for 44 on the penalty kill over their last 13 games. Utah is averaging 35.56 shots per game in their last 16 games (569). Utah is 5-3-1 on Saturdays this season. Utah is 9-4-1 when scoring first and 8-0-2 when leading after 2 periods. Utah is 10-8-2 on the road this season. Utah is 11-2-3 when leading or tied after 2 periods. Utah is 12-5-1 when scoring 3 or more goals.

Grizzlies Ironmen

There are four players who have appeared in all 31 games this season: Danny Dzhaniyev, Evan Friesen, John Gelatt and Reed Lebster.

2 025-2026 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 13-15-3

Home record: 3-7-1

Road record: 10-8-2

Win percentage: .468

Standings Points: 29

Last 10: 4-5-1

Streak: 0-1-1

Goals per game: 3.26 (Tied 8th) Goals for: 101

Goals against per game: 3.58 (25th) Goals Against: 111

Shots per game: 32.87 (6th) Total Shots: 1019

Shots against per game: 30.94 (20th) Total Shots: 959

Power Play: 23 for 116- 19.8 % (11th)

Penalty Kill: 81 for 100 - 81.0 % (20th)

Penalty Minutes: 300. 9.68 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 4.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 4.

Record When Scoring First: 9-4-1.

Opponent Scores First: 4-11-2.

Record in One Goal Games: 4-3-3

Games Decided Past Regulation: 1-0-3

Attendance per game: 3,829.

Team Leaders

Goals: Reed Lebster (16)

Assists: Danny Dzhaniyev (16)

Points: Dzhaniyev (28)

Plus/Minus: Colby Enns (+7)

PIM: Rilen Kovacevic (37)

Power Play Points: Dzhaniyev (8)

Power Play Goals: Neil Shea (4)

Power Play Assists: Tyler Gratton/Aiden Hansen-Bukata (8)

Shots on Goal: Danny Dzhaniyev (120)

Shooting Percentage: Jack Ricketts (15.7 %) - Minimum 30 shots

Game Winning Goals: Lebster (4)

Wins: Dylan Wells (7)

Save %: Keyser (.910)

Goals Against Average: Keyser (2.46)

Shutouts: Kaskisuo, Keyser, Wells (1)

Streaks

Goals: Danny Dzhaniyev, John Gelatt, Reed Lebster (1)

Assists: Aiden Hansen-Butaka, Neil Shea (4) Luke Manning (2) Maxim Barbashev, Luc Salem, Saige Weinstein (1)

Points (2 or more): Hansen-Bukata, Shea (4) Manning (2)







