K-Wings Honor Canucks, Down Heartlanders Saturday at Home
Published on January 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (11-14-2-2), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, regained the lead in the third and never let go to beat the Iowa Heartlanders (9-20-2-0) Saturday at Wings Event Center, 2-1.
After a scoreless first period, Ryan Cox (7) continued his hot streak with his third goal in his last four games, starting the scoring for the K-Wings at the 8:50 mark of the second period. On the play, Cox's faceoff win kicked to Jayden Lee (10) above the right circle. Lee then sent the puck down to Andre Ghantous (11) at the goal line, who immediately fed Cox in the right circle for the tic-tac-toe goal.
Unfortunately, the Heartlanders knotted the game at one with just 22 seconds left in the second period.
Andre Ghantous (7) broke the stalemate just 52 seconds into the third period. On the setup, Davis Pennington (10) passed to Collin Saccoman (5), who fired a bomb from downtown that ricocheted back to his feet. The captain then fed Ghantous on the left edge of the crease for the game-winning goal.
Ty Young (4-1-0-0) was fantastic in net, making a season-high 34 saves, and the K-Wings went 1-for-1 on the penalty kill.
Next up, Kalamazoo suits up for Marvel Day on Sunday, January 11, at 3:00 p.m., as the K-Wings run it back versus the Iowa Heartlanders! From super plays to heroic saves, it's an action-packed afternoon where hockey meets the Marvel Universe. Assemble your squad, it's game time!
