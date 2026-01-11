Perets Stops 30, Royals Shut out by Mariners, 2-0
Published on January 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (16-13-4-0, 36 PTS), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Maine Mariners (14-10-4-1, 33 PTS), 2-0, at Santander Arena on Saturday, January 10th.
Goaltender Yaniv Perets (7-5-1-0) suffered the loss in goal with 30 saves on 32 shots faced while Mariners' netminder Brad Arvanitis (3-5-3-0) earned the win, stopping all 33 shots faced for his second professional career shutout.
After a scoreless first period, where Maine outshot the Royals 11-9, the Mariners broke the scoreless affair with a goal by Sebastian Vidmar (3) at 3:19. The Royals had their deficit increased to two 4:14 into the third period when Xander Lamppa (7) tapped in a rebound for the final goal of the contest, 2-0.
The shutout loss was the fourth suffered by the Royals this season, dropping their first home game in regulation in nine contests, ending their home point streak at eight games (7-0-1). The Royals have a point in seven of their last 10 games (5-3-2-0), nine of their last 13 (7-4-2-0) and 20 of their 33 games this season (16-13-4-0).
The Royals conclude a three-game home series with Maine on Sunday, January 11th at 3:00 p.m.
